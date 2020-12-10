Live
Mobile Industry Live: December 2020
News in brief and insights from across the mobile industry
Axell Wireless goes into administration
According to the FT, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) firm Axell Wireless has gone into administration – less than six months after it was spun off from Cobham. Axell was bought by Cobham in 2013 and it was suggested earlier this year that a sale of the subsidiary was being considered.
O2 trials OpenRAN to improve indoor 4G and 5G coverage
O2 says a successful trial of Open Radio Access Network (OpenRAN) technology on its network proves the technology’s ability to cost-effectively improve indoor 4G and 5G coverage. O2 now plans a wider deployment next year. It says OpenRAN has the potential to “redefine” mobile economics.
Shell Energy is 'preferred bidder' for Post Office broadband takeover
Shell’s home energy and broadband division has emerged as the preferred bidder for the Post Office’s telecoms business. Sky and TalkTalk has also been touted as potential suitors, but according to Sky News, the oil and gas giant is now in exclusive talks over a transaction that could be worth up to £100 million.
Get the best TechRadar India deals, reviews, product advice, competitions, unmissable tech news and more!