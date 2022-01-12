Mobile Industry Extra: January 2022

Refresh

(Image credit: Adam Dunlop) TalkTalk hires iD Mobile MD Adam Dunlop has joined TalkTalk Group as its new Managing Director of Supply and Partnerships. He has two decades of telecoms industry experience and joins from Dixons’s iD Mobile Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) which he has led since launch.

(Image credit: Miriam Murphy) Miriam Murphy is new NTT European CEO Miriam Murphy has swapped TechData for NTT, becoming the latter’s European chief executive. Murphy is an IT industry veteran of more than 25 years and will report to Abhijit Dubey, the firm’s global CEO.