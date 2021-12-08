Is Google Calendar down? The widely-use calendar service provided by Google, and synced with many of our work and personal email accounts, appears to be live once more, after an hour of flitting in and out of functionality.

At around 9:24am GMT, Google Calendar went down for users across the globe, including the UK, Europe, and even India, pointing to a widespread server issue.

A number of TechRadar staff saw Google Calendar dip in and out of live service, with a '500' error code coming up instead of our usual view of events, meetings, reminders, and more meetings. Users took to social media and issue reporting forums in their thousands too.

Google has contacted us directly to say that "this issue is fully mitigated", and all aspects of Google Calendar are working for us once again. The service appears to have been down for roughly an hour.

The issue appears to have been limited to browser versions of the service, rather than mobile applications, so some of you may not have even noticed! We're very happy for you – though if you want to see how the story developed, read through the live blog we were updating below.