iPhone 12 launch live blog: follow along with the big Apple October 2020 event

James Peckham

Well, the day is finally here. Apple is about to introduce even more new gadgets even though the company introduced us to the Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch SE, new iPad and iPad Air 4 less than a month ago.

What do we expect to see? The big headliner is the iPhone 12, which is expected to be split into four different devices this year for the very first time. Expect 5G compatibility on at least some of the models, new designs and improved rear cameras.

Throughout today we'll be sharing leaks and rumors that we've heard about all the products, as well as an introduction to the tech we're expecting to see unveiled on stage later today.

And of course, you'll want to be here when the event kicks off and we ramp this live blog up with as many updates as we can humanly handle throughout the event itself.