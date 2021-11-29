Live
Cyber Monday TV deals live blog: The best OLED and QLED deals right now
Unmissable TV deals on the eve of the Cyber Monday sales
Cyber Monday TV deals are always some of the biggest sellers during the sales season – and it's not hard to see why. 4KTVs tend to be large one-off purchases that will last you several years, and a good discount can end up knocking substantial amounts of cash off the asking price.
Today's best smart TVs tend to undergo a similar pricing process each year: announced in the new year, released midway through the year, and then gradually seeing small discounts as we approach the year's end. At the end of November, though, the Cyber Monday deals briefly and brilliantly plunge the price even further before reverting back to normality - and that's what we're here for.
In this live blog we'll be pushing out the very best Cyber Monday TV deals as we find them – and the page will update automatically for you. Just keep the tab open and we'll keep you in the loop while these great discounts last.
Cyber Monday TV deals: US
- Best Buy - up to $400 off Samsung, Sony, LG, and more
- Amazon - savings on premium OLED and QLED TVs
- Walmart - cheap 4K TVs starting at $199.99
- Samsung - save on 4K and 8K QLED TVs
- Newegg - big discounts on QLED, gaming, and outdoor TVs
- B&H Photo and Video - deals on Samsung, LG, and Vizio
Cyber Monday TV deals: UK
- John Lewis - offers excellent warranty guarantees
- Very - perfect for 43 - 65-inch TV deals
- Currys - cheap TV deals starting at £129.99
- Amazon - a massive range of cheap smart TVs on offer
- AO.com - mid-range TV deals available frequently
- Argos - the best place for cheap TVs but regionalised stock
One more mid-ranger for you, then we'll move on to some of the heavy hitters that are getting some steep discounts for Cyber Monday.
For folks looking for a cheap OLED TV (there are plenty of you out there!), I recommend the Vizio OLED, on sale for $999 at Best Buy. With the OLED panel it's great for home cinemas with controlled lighting, and it's equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/120 when paired with the Xbox Series X and PS5.
- On the hunt for an OLED for less than a grand? Buy this $999 Vizio H1 OLED (save $300)
If you want to spend a bit more on a Mini LED TV that's a bit better than the TCL 6-Series, you're looking at the LG QNED 90. It's available in a 65-inch size for $1,599. It's going to hurt the wallet more, sure, but it will be much easier on the eyes.
- Pick up the LG 65QNED90 at Best Buy for $1,599 (save $400)
Now that some of the lower-cost models have been mentioned, let's take a look at some of those juicy mid-range sets that are also getting some great deals today.
One of my favorite TVs from this past year, the Sony X90J, is on sale all over the web for Cyber Monday and will drop down to just $999 for a 55-inch model at Best Buy.
If you're looking for something larger, check out the 65-inch TCL 6-Series R646 that's also on sale for $999.
The LG C1 OLED was always going to be a bestseller for Cyber Monday after the stellar showing of the CX, its 2020 predecessor.
The C Series sits at that perfect crossover of price and performance, offering uncompromising picture quality with an OLED panel and high-spec processor, at a very reasonable cost for such premium technology.
LG has cottoned on to a very successful pricing strategy, too, gradually dropping the price of its C1 OLED in the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, pulling in another wave of shoppers every few weeks.
In the UK you can find the LG C1 for just £900 at a 48-inch size, which is £400 off its list price – while US shoppers can nab it for $1,099. We really wouldn't sleep on this one.
The real spirit of Cyber Monday is in getting the cheapest gadgets possible – and Best Buy delivers on that promise. TV sales at Best Buy start at truly measly figures, with this 24-inch Insigna HD TV going for just $99.99 after a $70 discount.
You're only getting HD resolution, but a slick Fire TV smart platform, a host of streaming apps, and compact sizing will make this a dream buy for a budget shopper with simple TV needs.
For a smidge higher specification, a Full HD model is going for just $129.99 after an almost-as-good $60 discount, while a 32-inch version is going for $139.99 instead.
