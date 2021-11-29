Live
Cyber Monday camera deals live blog: the best deals that are live right now
Discover all of the best Cyber Monday camera deals live right now
By Mark Wilson last updated
The Cyber Monday camera deals are always a welcome backup for anyone who's missed out on the Black Friday price cuts due to forgetfulness, indecision, a poorly pet, or a combination of all three.
While some Black Friday deals have expired, many of the world's best cameras are available with generous discounts – and Cyber Monday will no doubt be raining down more deals of its own, in a sneaky attempt to distract us from the fact that it's, well, Monday.
For a full rundown of all the offers that are still live, you can check out our guide to the best Cyber Monday camera deals that are still going strong (subject to stock). But this live blog is here to give you a bit more commentary, insight and, hopefully, entertainment on the top offers we reckon you should be pouncing on like a deals-obsessed tiger.
With stock looking a little threadbare in places, it's worth bookmarking this live blog to make sure you don't miss out on any offers that qualify for what we like to call 'zinger' status.
GoPro’s Cyber Monday discounts have been a little, well, un-gnarly so far, but its rival Insta360 has some very decent discounts on its range of eccentric little cameras. The One X2 is, in particular, the most fun camera I’ve used in the past few years – it’s incredibly easy to weave together a dramatic movie from its 360-degree footage using its mobile app. I still remember the first time I made a Children of Men-style, one-shot camera move as I weaved through some London protests.
You can get 10% off the One X2 right now, with the discount taking its price down to $386.99 (was $429.99), or £386 (was £429.99) in the UK. If you need something a little more discreet, then the Insta360 Go 2 $269 (was $269) is a more affordable choice – and its case handily doubles as a remote control.
Insta360 One X2
$429.99 $386.99 at Amazon
This Fujifilm GFX 50R price slash definitely earns ‘zinger’ status – it brings medium format down to a price level that was previously unheard of. That’s still seriously expensive, of course, but it’s no pricier than the latest full-frame mirrorless cameras – and if you’re mainly a landscape or portrait shooter, it makes a lot of sense.
The GFX 50 R takes most of the things we love about the Fujifilm’s X-series cameras and takes things up a notch with that medium format sensor, which is about 1.7x bigger than full-frame. You’ll need to splash out thousands more on GFX lenses, of course, but it’s a camera system that’ll last you a lifetime.
Fujifilm GFX 50R:
$4,499
So early in our cameras live blog, and I’m already veering the talk towards...tripods. Bear with me, though, because this is a tripod I’ve actually just bought during Cyber Monday, after a months of hesitation. I’m talking about the Peak Design Travel Tripod, which is currently 10% off, but only until the end of Cyber Monday.
It’s a real beauty, as far as tripods go anyway – and the discount has even given me an excuse to go for the carbon fiber version, even though it’s still a tad overpriced. The Travel Tripod weighs only 1.29kg, which should give my poor spine a welcome breather during photo shoots, and it folds away so neatly compared to other tripods, which will make me feel smug. If you’ve been thinking about getting a compact travel tripod, it’s a good time to buy Peak Design’s modern classic.
Peak Design Travel Tripod (Carbon fiber):
$599.95 $539.95 at Peak Design
Peak Design Travel Tripod (Aluminium):
$349.95 $314.95 at Peak Design
Welcome to our Cyber Monday cameras live blog. We've been leafing through all of the photographic deals that are still going strong from Black Friday, as well as cherry-picking all of the best Cyber Monday deals that have just gone live in the past few hours.
To kick things off, here's perhaps the most unlikely deal of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend – a bargain Leica. Well, it's a bargain in Leica-land anyway – a $1,995 discount on the Leica TL2 with 18-56mm lens, taking its price down to a relatively low $2,495 at B&H Photo Video (was $4,490).
Okay, it's still not exactly an impulse buy, but it does get you a beautiful APS-C camera milled from a block of aluminum, and a fine, versatile walkaround lens. Leica discounts don't happen every Cyber Monday, so grabbing this one would be a badge of honor for any photographer.
