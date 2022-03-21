Apple Services return to normal after extended outage

More than a dozen of Apple's online services, including the App Store, iCloud, Maps, and iMessage are back online after suffering extensive outages on Monday.

For almost three hours, systems that let people navigate with maps, message each other, play music, download apps, upload podcasts, and purchase products in Apple Stores suffered outages. The issues were confirmed indirectly by Apple on its Apple Support - System Status Page, where as many as 19 separate services denoted outages with a red triangle.

Reports of issues with Apple began to surface around 12:55 ET, with hundreds of users signaling problems on the outage tracker site DownDetector.

The outages appeared to start with Apple's App Store and cascaded from there, reaching Fitness+, Maps, and most iCloud systems.

Apple eventually confirmed the existence of an outage to TechRadar but offered no further explanation or comment. Whatever the cause, roughly two hours into the disruption, systems started returning to normal.

Many users reported being able to access the App Store again, though initial downloads were usually slow. iMessages returned next; eventually Apple Music and Siri began responding to requests, and around the same time, Apple Maps came fully back online.

We may never know what caused this outage, but we bet Apple Geniuses are happy they can stop using paper and go back to Apple's digital Point of Sale system.

