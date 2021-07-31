Lions vs South Africa live stream: how to watch second Test match from anywhere

The British and Irish Lions overturned a nine-point deficit to draw first blood in the Test triple header against the Springboks - Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones and Courtney Lawes the brightest sparks in an outstanding second half performance. A tetchy war of words has broken out since, and the reigning World Cup champions are sure to respond with a renewed vigour, so read on as our guide explains how to watch a Lions vs South Africa live stream for the second Test match from anywhere in the world.

Lions vs South Africa second Test live stream Date: Saturday, July 31 Kick-off time: 5pm BST / 6pm SAST / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEST / 4am NZST Venue: Cape Town Stadium, Green Point, South Africa UK live stream: Sky Sports Free live stream: Peacock TV free trial (US only) Watch anywhere: try the No.1 rated VPN - 100% risk-free trial

The mystery of the Jaco Johan Twitter account that definitely isn't run by Rassie Erasmus has provided no end of entertainment, but Warren Gatland will be urging his men to keep their eyes on the prize even as his opposite number goes on the wind-up.

The Lions are still haunted by memories of the 2001 Tour that went wrong, and Jacques Nienaber will be looking for another fast start, in order to bring any lingering doubts to the forefront of Lions' minds.

Mako Vunipola - who raised Erasmus' ire - has forced his way into the Lions starting lineup alongside Conor Murray and Chris Harris, while Steven Kitshoff, Jasper Wiese and Frans Malherbe are in for the Springboks.

It's do or die for South Africa, who exploded out of the blocks last weekend before fading spectacularly, so follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Lions vs South Africa live stream of the second Test match wherever you are right now.

How to watch Lions vs South Africa second Test online in the UK

UK-based rugby fans will know that Sky Sports has the rights to the entirety of the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa. The Lions vs South Africa second Test kicks off at 5pm BST, with Sky's coverage getting underway at 3pm on Sky Sports Action. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't have Sky Sports, fear not because there's likely to be a Sky TV deal to suit you. Or, if you're looking to tune in without being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible Now streaming option. Not in the UK for this Lions vs South Africa clash? To access your domestic coverage from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed below.

How to live stream Lions vs South Africa from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Lions vs South Africa from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to Sky Go

Live stream South Africa vs Lions rugby second Test in South Africa

Springboks fans looking to watch the South Africa vs Lions second Test can tune in via subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off is set for 6pm SAST, with the build-up starting at 4.30pm. If you're away from the TV you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country right now, your best bet is to use a VPN.

How to watch British and Irish Lions vs South Africa second Test free online and live stream rugby in the US

The Lions vs South Africa second Test kicks off at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Saturday, and you can tune in via NBC's excellent streaming platform Peacock TV, which makes rugby more accessible to fans based in the US than ever before. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that gets rugby fans not only every remaining game of the Lions Tour 2021 but also Premiership Rugby and Heineken Champions Cup (plus loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies). Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. But best of all, Peacock even offers a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of. If you've already hopped on the Peacock bandwagon but are abroad when the Lions vs South Africa second Test is on, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch a Lions vs South Africa live stream in Australia for the second Test

You've got a late night ahead if you want to watch the Lions vs South Africa second Test, as it kicks off at 2am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. You can watch all the action on streaming service Stan Sports, which is also showing the final Lions vs South Africa game. A Stan subscription currently starts at AUS$10 a month, with the Stan Sports add-on costing a further AUS$10 a month. However, the service is currently offering a FREE 7-day trial of the add-on.

Watch South Africa vs Lions: live stream rugby in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the Springboks vs Lions second Test in New Zealand, but be prepared for a very late night. The big game gets underway at 4am NZST on Sunday morning, with coverage starting at 3.30am. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream South Africa vs Lions via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.