Like longer Facebook videos? You'll now see more of them

In its never-ending quest to serve you more video, Facebook is introducing a new way to rank clips in your News Feed, one that holds particular benefit for videos on the longer side.

The social media behemoth will now place greater weight on the "percent completion" rate for longer videos over shorter ones. If a longer video was watched most or all the way through, that's a good indicator people found it worth viewing, Facebook reasons.

The move should surface longer videos - that are compelling enough to earn a strong percent completion figure - and avoid penalizing them if more people completed a shorter video, which is, by definition, easier to watch beginning to end.

Create compelling videos

You won't suddenly see longer videos littering your News Feed, Facebook assures, saying that it expects only a slight increase in distribution. Shorter videos may see a "slight dip" as a result of the change.

If you're big on creating Facebook videos and want to expand your audience, follow the rule of making a video as long as it needs to be in order to tell a compelling and engaging story.