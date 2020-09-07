Lightning vs Islanders live stream: how to watch NHL playoffs from anywhere today

The New York Islanders went the distance to KO Eastern Conference top seed Philadelphia, and their reward is a showdown with No. 2 seeded Tampa Bay Lightning, who survived an early scare against Boston before blowing the Bruins away in five. Follow our guide to watch a Lightning vs Islanders live stream and catch the entire series online.

Lightning vs Islanders cheat sheet The No. 2 seeded Lightning take on No. 6 seed the Islanders in the Eastern Conference Final this week, with the best-of-seven series running from to September 7 to at least September 13 (Game 4) and potentially September 19 (Game 7). All the streaming and TV viewing options you need to know about are below - but you can jump out to an early lead right now by saving nearly 50% on ExpressVPN.

The Islanders are in their first Conference Final in 27 years, a far cry from the Lightning's comparatively prolific fourth in six years. And Jon Cooper's men have the benefit of a good, long rest, having wrapped up the Boston series on August 31 - the decisive Game 7 of the New York-Philadelphia series was only played on Saturday.

However, that could play out in Barry Trotz's favor. His men were magnificent in their 4-0 dismantling of the Flyers, with backup goaltender Thomas Greiss laying the foundations upon which Brock Nelson could work his magic, grabbing a goal and laying on a pair of assists for his teammates.

Tampa Bay are facing the second meanest defense in the NHL postseason, but they've already passed two stern tests in Columbus and Boston, with Brayden Point doing the business in Steven Stamkos' absence. Stamkos will not be back for this series, and the big question surrounding the Lightning is whether or not they can get offer offensive depth.

That's something the Islanders have in abundance, with 16 different players managing to hit the back of the net in the postseason. It's set to be a fascinating, hard-hitting series and it's another huge challenge for New York, so read on as we explain how to watch the Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders online and get an NHL live stream from anywhere in the world right now.

Lightning vs Islanders: Eastern Conference Final schedule and TV channels

Here's how this week's Eastern Conference Final NHL playoff series between Tampa Bay and New York looks.

Game 1: Monday, September 7 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBCSN

Monday, September 7 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBCSN Game 2: Wednesday, September 9 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBCSN

Wednesday, September 9 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBCSN Game 3: Friday, September 11 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on USA

Friday, September 11 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on USA Game 4: Sunday, September 13 at 3pm ET/12pm PT on NBC

Sunday, September 13 at 3pm ET/12pm PT on NBC Game 5: Tuesday, September 15 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBCSN (if required)

Tuesday, September 15 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBCSN (if required) Game 6: Thursday, September 17 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBCSN (if required)

Thursday, September 17 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBCSN (if required) Game 7: Saturday, September 19 at 7.30pm ET/4.30pm PT on NBC (if required)

How to watch NHL blackout games and more with a VPN

Whether you’re watching hockey online or on TV, blackouts can be especially annoying as you won’t be able to watch local games using the league’s streaming service NHL.tv . At the same time, your NHL.tv subscription won’t work like it normally does if you’re trying to watch some hockey when you’re out of the country.

In order to get around blackouts and other restrictions, you’ll need to use a VPN to dial in to a location back in your home country or in a different part of the country if you’re not currently traveling. A VPN is ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address so that you appear to be in a completely different location where there isn’t currently a blackout.

VPNs are ridiculously easy to set up and use and aren't just for watching hockey abroad - they're also a great first line of defence for your online activity and many people use them to get around other geo-blocked websites or to access foreign Netflix content.

ExpressVPN - get 3 months FREE with this deal

We've tested hundreds of Virtual Private Networks over the years and can confidently say that ExpressVPN is the #1 VPN in the world right now. It's easy to install, a breeze to use, offers fast speeds and robust security features - and even comes with 24/7 customer support. Compatible with nearly anything you can imagine, a single ExpressVPN subscription will let you use the software across all your devices, including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phones, iPads, tablets, consoles, Apple TV and more. Check out ExpressVPN for all your NHL streaming needs. You get the benefit of a quibble free 30-day money back guarantee to give it a whirl and the benefit of 3 months extra FREE if you commit to an annual plan.View Deal

How to get a Lightning vs Islanders live stream with NHL.tv

The best end-to-end live streaming option for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs is still NHL.tv. The league’s streaming service normally costs $115.99 for its Single Team Pass or $144.99 for its All Access Pass but due to the fact that the regular season is over and only the playoffs remain, the price of NHL.tv has been heavily reduced to just $9.99. With NHL.tv, you’ll be able to watch the rest of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs online for a fraction of the price you would have paid during the regular season. Keep in mind, though, that blackout and other restrictions still apply to NHL.tv - though as we've just explained grabbing a quality VPN and following our instructions above can help you get around them.

Lightning vs Islanders live stream: how to watch the NHL playoff series in the US

The Lightning vs Islanders series is being nationally televised on NBCSN and USA, so you can also tune into the game via the NBC Sports live streaming website on desktop and mobile, but you'll have to enter your cable provider’s credentials to get access to this stream. Not got cable? There are plenty of over-the-top TV streaming services you can use instead - loads of which come with a completely free trial. Of the many options, we recommend Sling TV for most NHL fans, as its $30 a month Blue package gets you NBC, NBCSN and USA Network - and a further $10 p/m will get you the Sports Extra add-on you need to watch the NHL Network. That's $40 in total for all the biggest hockey games this year and a whole lot more, which is considerably cheaper than the competition. Local games will be shown on your Regional Sports Network (RSN) and this is usually either a regional Fox Sports or NBC Sports channel. Other options include:

Hulu - $54.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but not the NHL Network. The service supports a wide variety of streaming devices and even includes its own Hulu Originals in case you want a break from watching hockey.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but not the NHL Network. With YouTube TV you get free unlimited DVR storage space to record games for later and you can stream the service on three devices simultaneously. A free 7-day trial is also available so you can test it out for yourself.

AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - AT&T TV Now's Plus package comes with NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but doesn't include the NHL Network. You can stream content on two screens simultaneously (or pay $5 extra to do so on three screens) and with the AT&T TV Now app you can watch live TV on the go. The service also lets you record 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage. New customers can take advantage of a 7-day trial but you'll have to purchase one of AT&T TV Now's packages first.

fuboTV - starting at $54.99 per month - fuboTV gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but not the NHL Network. The service also includes Cloud DVR so you can record games to watch them later and if you forget to record a game, the company's 3-day replay allows you to replay nearly any game, show or movie that aired in the last three days. FuboTV even offers a free 7-day trial so you can test out the service.

How to watch the Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders and get a UK NHL live stream

Hockey fans based in the UK can tune into the NHL playoffs and this Lightning vs Islanders series on Premier Sports. Start times vary but are between 8pm and 1am BST for the confirmed games. If you're not familiar with Premier Sports, it and sister channel FreeSports show up to 15 NHL games per week exclusively. NHL.tv is available in the UK but games selected by Premier Sports for live coverage won’t be available through the league’s own service until 24 hours later. If you’re already a Sky subscriber, adding Premier Sports will cost you £11.99 per month, though Virgin Media customers get a bit of a discount and will only have to pay £9.99 per month.

How to watch Lightning vs Islanders: live stream hockey in Canada

In Canada, the Lightning vs Islanders series is being shown on SportsNet and CBC. If you’ve already cut the cord and would rather stream the NHL game online, you can do so with a subscription to Sportsnet NOW . The premium tier of the service, SN Now+, costs $9.99 a week, $27.99 per month or $20.83 per month with an annual pass. You can also sign up for SN Now for $19.99 per month or $16.67 per month with an annual pass but regional blackouts do apply whereas SN Now+ only has limited blackouts. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route set out above and tune in to their service of choice regardless of their geography.

Basketball playoff action: how to watch an NBA live stream

Lightning vs Islanders live stream: how to watch NHL playoffs in Australia for free