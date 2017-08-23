LG V30 Plus is almost certain for an IFA 2017 launch

LG has confirmed its IFA 2017 press event will see the release of the LG V30, but it seems the company may have an extra surprise up its sleeve - an upgraded version called the LG V30+.

According to Evan Blass - a reliable leaker on Twitter - there will be an LG V30+ alongside the new phone, but it won't simply feature a larger screen and battery like the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus.

Blass only posted a logo for the LG V30+, but it's not the first time we've heard rumors of the phone. Earlier in August a report said it would come with the same size screen but slightly better internals.

What does the Plus mean?

It's expected to tote extra storage, which likely means 128GB onboard rather than the 64GB inside the LG V30. The same report also suggested there would be upgraded audio as well as wireless charging, but didn't share any specific information.

If that's the case, we can expect the LG V30+ to cost more overall, but will largely be a very similar handset boasting a rumored 6-inch QHD+ OLED display, dual-sensor camera and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset.

On price, the report suggested it would cost around 1 million South Korean Won (about $875 / £675 / AU$1110) compared to the LG V30 price of 800,000 South Korean Won (about $700 / £540 / AU$890).

That's a big price hike for some extra storage and some finely tuned audio, so fingers crossed LG is keeping back a major surprise for the more expensive Plus variant to make it worthwhile.

It's also expected the LG V30 will be launching in more markets than the LG V20 did - including the UK and Europe - but the LG V30+ may be a variant restricted to key markets, but we'll have to wait to find out.

LG is hosting an event at IFA 2017 this year where we know for certain we'll see the launch of the V30, so it's just a week until we find out everything about both the new phones.