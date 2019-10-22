LG TV lineup 2019: every LG TV model coming this year

Will 2019 be the year of OLED TVs? LG certainly thinks so – with the company's own organic LED technology making up 20% of their portfolio this year, and competing manufacturers filling their premium TV ranges with OLED panels.

CES 2020 will certainly have more news for us on this front, though the remaining months until then may be a smart time to grab a current-generation LG OLED, while the Black Friday TV sales last.

Why is that? Well, the 2019 LG TVs brought a host of new improvements with the new Alpha A9 (Gen 2) processor, for better color correction and support for 120fps frame rates on high-end LG TVs – and, more importantly, the first rollable OLED television, the LG Signature Series OLED TV R. These sets also benefit from new Alexa and Google Assistant support for new LG ThinQ smart TVs, and the Airplay 2 support coming by way of Apple, allowing streaming of iTunes movies and TV shows.

That said, the 2019 general lineup will be similar to last year: LG OLED TVs at the high end, Super UHD or 'NanoCell' TVs – which have a lot of the same components as the OLED TVs, but lack the main OLED panel – in the middle, and then traditional 4K TVs and finally FHD screens at the bottom.

With there being so many different models to take in, we thought we'd lay out the whole 2019 lineup announced so far, from the high-end OLEDs to newly-branded NanoCell TVs, in one, admittedly long, piece.

Some of the specs listed below could change by the time of each TV's retail release, but for the most part the specs you see here should be the components that make it in the final product. If you're after the cheapest OLED from LG this year, make sure you check out our new LG B9 OLED review too.

LG TV 2019 technology

(Image Credit: LG Display)

Another year, another processor. The biggest change for the high-end screens (the OLED line-up) is the switch from last year's Alpha 9 (a9) processor to the a9 Gen 2.

2018's Alpha 9 silicon upgrade promised a 35% boost in CPU and GPU speeds, equating to smoother motion handling, object-based contrast enhancement for better sharpness and detailing and a technology called True Color Accuracy Pro.

We're getting more of the same with the 2nd-generation processor, with a big focus on 'intelligent AI' and 'machine learning algorithms' to enhance picture, audio and software performance – with a new algorithm that's able to analyze the source content and optimize for ambient viewing conditions.

Flagship TVs will also come with Dolby Atmos 5.1 surround sound, while LG's new processor will be able to "up-mix" two-channel audio into 5.1 surround sound: like upscaling for the ears.

We know for a fact the new a9 Gen 2 chip is being used in the LG Signature Series OLED R and new range of Z9, W9, C9, and E9 OLEDs – though, as usual, the B Series model gets an older a7 Gen 2 processor instead.

The new Alpha 9 processor also has the heft needed for High Frame Rate (HFR, 120/4K) – for that smooth motion crucial for sports, action, or gaming – but it'll only be in 2019 that we see LG TVs implement the HDMI 2.1 ports to make the most of it, so you can display in 120fps/4K from cabled sources, console, and media players.

(Last year users could make do with HFR streaming from the likes of Netflix, YouTube, BBC, FOX Sports, Amazon and broadcasts, though compatible content was few and far between – we'll likely see more emerge as a larger number of compatible televisions enter the market.)

In May 2018 we saw LG roll out Google Assistant to all of its OLED and Super UHD TVs – meaning you could start using your voice to switch inputs, change the channel, connect to other smart home devices, and integrate with Google's Photos and Maps applications. This year's LG TV line-up – for OLED and Super UHD, at least – will also be arriving with Alexa capability for an even wider range of voice control options.

2020 looks set to bring some cost-saving in OLED manufacturing, as well as the possibility of smaller 48-inch models – rather than the current minimum size, 55-inch.

LG OLED 2019 Models

(Image Credit: TechRadar)

LG Signature Series OLED R (available in 65 inches): The standout television for 2019 is undoubtedly the 65R9 rollable OLED, featuring LG's new a9 Gen 2 processor. First teased at CES 2018, it's being slated for release in late 2019, using a flexible OLED panel to unfurl the television display at the touch of a button – perfect for saving space and, let's be honest, impressing guests. There's no RRP yet, but it'll certainly cost a small fortune – start rolling up those dollar bills.

Read our hands on review: LG Signature Series OLED R

(Image Credit: LG Display)

LG OLED Z9 (available in 88 inches): As the flagship LG OLED – or at least, the flagship that doesn't curl up into a box – the LG OLED Z9 is an 8K powerhouse with big promises for 8K upscaling and 'improved noise reduction' for clean, smooth images. With 33 million pixels across 88 inches of screen, it'll certainly have to work hard to do it – and the a9 Gen 2 processor will surely come in handy.

Read our full review: LG 8K OLED

(Image Credit: LG Display)

LG OLED W9 (available in 65, 77 inches): The W9 upgrade to last year's LG W8 will come with the new a9 Gen 2 processor's improvements to High Frame Rate, HDR, and overall picture and sound processing – as well as the same thin, picture frame shape that made this 'wallpaper' television series so attractive. The W8 came with a 60W 4.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar built in to the set, so we're likely to see similar audio credentials for this model. The 65-inch model will retail at $6,999 / £6,999 (around AU$9,800) while the 77-inch jumps up to $12,999 / £12,999 (around AU$18,300).

US models: OLED65W9PUA, OLED77W9PUA

UK models: OLED65W9PLA, OLED77W9PLA

(Image Credit: LG Display)

LG OLED E9 (available in 55, 65 inches): If last year is anything to go by, the new E Series model will feature the same specs at the W9, but with a glass body and tacked-on chassis instead of the W8's 'wallpaper' design. Expect a $3,299 / £2,799 (around AU$4,600) price tag for the 55-inch, and $4,299 / £3,499 (around AU$6,050) for 65 inches.

US models: OLED55E9PUA, OLED65E9PUA

UK models: OLED55E9PLA, OLED65E9PLA

See why we gave it 4.5 stars in our LG OLED E9 review

(Image Credit: LG Display)

LG OLED C9 (available in 55, 65, 75 inches): The newest C Series model is confirmed, and experience teaches us to expect a neat balance of performance and price, without ditching the company's latest processor to do it. Last year's LG C8 came with a 2.2 soundbar too. Sets will retail at $2,499 / £2,499 (around AU$3,500) for the 55-inch, $3,299 / £3,299 (around AU$4,600) for the 65-inch, or $6,999 / £7,499 (around AU$9,800) for the 77-inch.

US models: OLED55C9PUA, OLED65C9PUA, OLED77C9PUA

UK models: OLED55C9PLA, OLED65C9PLA, OLED77C9PLA

Seriously, get this TV: LG OLED C9 review

(Image Credit: LG Display)

LG OLED B9 (available in 55, 65, 77 inches): The cheapest OLED in LG's 2019 TV range was late to the party, but is now available to buy. It carries the same panel as its more premium siblings, though with an older a7 Gen 2 chip instead of the latest a9 Gen 2 – and cheaper build too.

UK models: OLED55B9PLA, OLED65B9PLA (available)

US models: OLED55B9PUA, OLED65B9PUA (no release date)

Is the cheapest LG OLED worth it? See our LG B9 OLED review

LG NanoCell 2019 Models

SM9975 (available in 75 inches): LG's leading LCD television set will be the SM9975, a 75-inch TV with 8K resolution (US only). LG is rebranding its Super UHD TVs as the far fancier 'NanoCell' range, to better represent the jump in picture quality and color accuracy compared to cheaper LG models – with the high-end a9 Gen 2 processor and High Frame Rate to make it happen.

UK / US release: Yet to release.

(Image Credit: LG Display) (Image credit: LG)

SM9500 / SM9800 (available in 55, 65 inches): More NanoCell, less processing. The LG SM9500 (SM9800 in the UK) packs in the 2nd-generation Alpha 7 processor, rather than the Alpha 9, but comes with Full Array Dimming Pro for more uniform black levels, as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision, and LG's ThinQ AI smart platform. No Dolby Atmos soundbar, though.

UK release: The 55-inch and 65-inch models are launching in May for £1,999 / £2,999.

US release: Retailing now, at $2,699 for the 65-inch model.

See what we thought in our LG SM9500 TV review

(Image Credit: LG Display) (Image credit: LG)

SM9000 (available in 49, 55, 65, 75 inches): One step below the previous model, with the same a7 Gen 2 processor, but Full Array Dimming rather than the upgraded 'Pro' technology seen on the SM9500 – meaning less lighting control and less consistent brightness.

UK release: The three smaller models (49, 55, 65 inch) are all available in April, for £1,499 / £1,799 / £2,499 – while the 75-inch launches in May for £2,999, and the 86-inch model launches in July for £4,499.

US release: Listed in 55 and 65-inch sizes in the US, which are retailing now at $1,399 and $1,999 respectively.

(Image Credit: LG Display) (Image credit: LG)

SM8600 / SM8500 (available in 49, 55, 65, 75 inches): An update to last year's new SK8500 range, these models sticks with the a7 Gen 2 processor, but with a generally cheaper design and only more basic Local Array dimming zones rather than the Full Array Dimming of the more costly models. The only difference between the SM8600 and SM8500? The TV stand.

UK release: The 49, 55, and 65-inch models land in late April. We've been given a price range of £1,299 / £1,499 / £2,299 for the three sets, while the 75-inch SM8600 model arrives in early May at a higher £2,999.

US release: Only 49, 55, and 65-inch models confirmed, currently listed at $799 / $999 / $1,499 in the US.

