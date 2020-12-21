LG Rollable price leak suggests it could be the most expensive foldable phone

Rumors abound that the LG Rollable is coming, an anticipated 'foldable phone' (in the loosest sense of the word) that can have the screen rolled out to increase its size. We now have an idea of how much that technology could cost, though we wish we didn't.

Rookie leaker @cozyplanes has stated the price of the LG Rollable, as well as its potential release date and a small specs list. It's worth pointing out that while @cozyplanes has leaked a few things now, it's all about upcoming devices, so right now we don't know how valid their information is. Take it with a big pinch of salt.

According to the leak, the LG Rollable will cost a huge $2,359 (roughly £1,775, AU$3,130). An expensive price tag that, in most countries, sails far past the asking price of other foldables, like the top-cost Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 at $1,999 / £1,799 / AU$2,999. Ouch.

The leak also states the phone will be unveiled in March but with the possibility of a delay until June, so it's not too clear when we'll see the device.

LG Rollable specs

#LG #Rollable possible price:2359 USDLaunch scheduled for March, may be delayed to Junehttps://t.co/WYhMRZAwCuDecember 17, 2020

The leak provides some specs for the LG Rollable, and while this information is as tentative as the price, it's still something. Apparently, the phone will have a 7.4-inch display - that's likely the size when the screen is unrolled, and we'd imagine it'd be closer to something like 6 inches when rolled up, though that spec isn't mentioned.

According to the leak, the phone will be powered with the new Snapdragon 888 chipset and a whopping 16GB RAM, so it sounds pretty powerful. There's also said to be a 4,200mAh battery, which is a little on the small side.

Some of these specs match an earlier report on the phone, so there could be some truth to them. That report also stated an 'early 2021' release date so maybe we'll see the LG Rollable foldable phone soon, and get validation on this information.

Via Phonearena