LG G9 replacement gets its design revealed by LG itself

LG's next phone could look very different to the LG G8X ThinQ (above)

It’s been reported that LG has a new, likely high-end phone landing on May 15, but until now all we really knew was what it wasn’t, namely the LG G9, as the company is rumored to be scrapping the G range. Now though, LG itself has shed some light on the design of the handset.

The company has revealed a new design language for an upcoming smartphone, with a focus on the natural world.

What does that mean in a phone? Well, as you can see in the images below, the most striking element seems to be a triple-lens camera, with the lenses arranged in descending order of size, supposedly to evoke images of falling raindrops. At the bottom of that is a flash module.

The main lens sits slightly above the surface of the back, while the others (and the flash) are flush with the rear. This revelation also all but confirms that LG’s upcoming phone has three rear cameras, which is notably one less than the LG G9 was rumored to have.

Other elements of the design include a ‘3D Arc Design’, meaning that the edges of the screen and the rear glass are symmetrically curved, supposedly leading to a more natural feel in the hand.

It’s worth noting that we don’t know for sure which LG phones this new design is intended for, so we may not see it on the rumored LG G9 alternative, but with that being the LG handset there’s the most buzz about at the amount it’s a likely candidate – assuming it even exists.

We’ll presumably find out more on May 15, but ahead of that it’s likely leaks and rumors will roll in, and TechRadar will be sure to cover all the credible ones.