LG G6 shows off its always-on display in newly leaked photos

In a week's time we're expecting LG to finally unveil the LG G6 officially at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. In the meantime, a new pair of unofficial photos have found their way onto the web, courtesy of 9to5Google.

There's nothing too surprising here for those of us who've been following the LG G6 leaks trail over the past few months, but we do get a good look at what seems to be an always-on display - showing the time and select notifications even while the phone is off.

The shots, of a silver LG G6, also confirm there's going to be a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone and a dual-lens camera setup, following the lead of the LG G5.

The sources speaking to 9to5Google also verified some of the device's key specs: a Snapdragon 821 processor, a 5.7-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage on the entry model and a 3,200mAh battery.

We're also expecting the new handset to have some pretty impressive audio hardware built in, as well as its new-look UX 6.0 running on top of Android. It's looking likely to be low on bezels and high on waterproofing.

The LG G6 launch event starts at 12pm CET time in Barcelona, next Sunday February 26 - that's 11am London time, 6am in New York, and 10pm in Sydney. It should then go on sale in March and April. As always we'll be bringing you details of the event as it happens.