LG G2 OLED TV: everything we know so far

Announced at CES 2022, the LG G2 OLED TV will be the latest in the brand's iconic Gallery series, and will succeed last year's superb LG G1 model.

Ever since we were wowed by the LG G1 OLED TV last year, we've been wondering just how LG could improve upon the near-perfect wall-mounted display. While expensive even when compared to the LG C1 OLED TV, the G1's outstanding contrast levels and wonderfully thin design made it a high-end TV worth investing in.

We're expecting (and hoping for) a similar story with the LG G2 OLED TV. While some details such as pricing remain up in the air, there's a good bit of information we already know, thanks to its debut at CES 2022.

For example, the LG G2 OLED TV will support a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, which is par for the course for a successor to one of the best LG TVs. However, the LG G2 OLED TV will feature the new Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor, which should lead to an all-round smoother performance for the TV.

The G2 is getting an audio boost, too, with its built-in speakers now capable to creating virtual 7.1.2 surround sound. That's a big step up from the G1's 5.1.2 virtual surround, so it seems like LG is addressing one of the few issues we had with the G1, that being its sound system often struggled with bass.

From what we've seen so far, it seems like LG isn't resting on its laurels when it comes to the G2, but attempting to improve upon its already excellent predecessor instead. Below, you'll find out everything we know so far about the LG G2 OLED TV, and some informed speculation on details that haven't yet been officially confirmed.

LG G2 OLED TV: What you need to know

LG G2 OLED TV price: Unconfirmed, but is likely to be slightly more expensive than the LG G1 OLED TV.

LG G2 OLED TV release date: Also not confirmed, but following the LG G1's release date, we expect to see the LG G2 launch between May and July 2022.

LG G2 OLED TV design: The biggest change (quite literally) with the LG G2's line-up is the colossal 97-inch version that'll be available alongside the other sizes. Of course, the Gallery series TVs still look superb at smaller sizes, but if you fancy going big, then the G2 looks like it'll have an option for you.

LG G2 OLED TV picture quality: The LG G2 OLED TV's picture quality is set to be predictably stunning. LG is using its OLED evo panels once again for the new TV, which allow for brighter contrast and tend to last longer than other OLED panels on the market. Plus, let's not count out that Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor, which should allow for even further improvements to final image quality.

LG G2 OLED TV audio performance: LG's AI Sound Pro feature makes a return, and it's likely going to be better than ever before thanks to the LG G2's new virtual 7.1.2 surround sound producing speakers, a huge improvement over the LG G1.

LG G2 OLED TV gaming: Along with its sibling, the LG C2, the LG G2 OLED TV is likely to be one of the best picks for a gaming TV this year. Its HDMI 2.1 ports allow for a 120Hz refresh rate at 4K, microscopic input lag and support for VRR (variable refresh rate) that keeps the on-screen action smooth and responsive. Additionally, the LG G2 will natively support cloud gaming services like GeForce Now and Google Stadia.

LG G2 OLED TV price

While there's no official word from the brand as to how much the LG G2 OLED TV will cost as of yet, we can make some educated guesses based on the LG G1's price.

The LG G1 launched at $2,199 / £1,999 for the 55-inch model, $2,999 / £2,999 for the 65-inch model and $4,499 / £4,799 for the 77-inch variant. Curiously, the 77-inch model was comparatively more expensive in the UK than in the US, but it remains to be seen if this trend will hold with the LG G2.

It's also worth noting that the LG G2 OLED TV debuts new 83-inch and 97-inch models, which will certainly be a lot more expensive than the smaller variants.

Additionally, UK retailer John Lewis featured a placeholder listing of the 48-inch LG C2 model, with a suggested price that was £100 pricier than the LG C1's 48-inch variant. While that listing's price shouldn't be treated as final, it could also hint that the LG G2 might be more expensive than the G1 across all sizes.

And given that the G2 is already looking to be pricier than the C2 (as was the case with last year's models), don't be surprised if the LG G2 OLED TV pushes its prices up by a similarly relative amount across all sizes.

Much like the price, we don't have any concrete information on the LG G2's release date as of yet. All we can do at present is speculate as to when the LG G2 OLED TV might launch this year, based on when the LG G1 released in 2021.

The LG G1 launched around the midpoint of 2021, a few months after the LG C1, in fact. This could mean that the LG C2 will launch first this year. That's understandable, as the C2 is less of a specialist TV with a larger target market. The LG G2, much like last year's model, will be aimed at an enthusiast group with higher budgets, or even those just looking for something a bit different.

With this in mind, we predict that the LG G2 OLED TV will launch sometime between May and July of this year, if the launch of the LG G1 is anything to go by. That's not a guarantee, by any stretch, but it does give the LG C2 some breathing room and grants the LG G2 its own spotlight further into the year.

LG G2 OLED TV: Picture Quality

The LG G2 OLED, predictably, is set to be a stunner of a TV when it comes to picture quality. The LG G1 was already one of the best looking TVs in this regard, thanks to the stunning LG evo OLED panel, which is the same that will be used with the LG G2.

LG's bespoke panel provides a higher level of contrast and color brightness than other OLED panels on the market. It's a panel fitting for a Gallery series TV, then, as the end result is vividly colorful picture quality, especially when HDR10 or Dolby Vision is added in for even more color depth and truly deep blacks.

The LG G2 also comes equipped with the brand's latest Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor, an improvement over last year's Alpha 9 Gen 4. This new processor allows for a better distinction between foreground and background objects, which could offer a layer of depth not yet seen on a non-3D display. Plus, the processor improves upscaling on the LG G2, meaning that content displayed at lower resolutions like 1080p or 1440p will have an easier time looking great at a full 4K.

Additionally, specs detailed by flatpanelshd show that the LG G2 OLED TV will support HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, although it looks like HDR10+ still won't be supported for the new Gallery series, which is a shame.

LG G2 OLED TV: Design and Smart TV features

The LG G2 OLED TV is really embracing the Gallery motif this year with two enormous new sizes. Both 83 and 97-inch models are debuting this year, and while they certainly won't come cheap, these models could be ideal for buyers who are looking for a sizeable wall-mounted telly, and those who thought the LG G1 was a bit on the small side.

Of course, smaller sizes will be available, too, those being 55, 65 and 77-inch TVs. While we definitely wouldn't class these as small in the traditional sense, it's great to see that there will be more options than ever with the LG G2.

As you may have expected, the webOS smart TV interface is returning for the LG G2. This excellent operating system is responsive and brilliantly easy to use, not to mention it's packed with some of the best streaming apps out of the box including Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus. We're eager to take these apps for a spin, especially with the new 7.1.2 virtual surround-capable speakers which should hopefully allow for supremely immersive audio.

LG G2 OLED TV: Audio Performance

We'd usually recommend one of the best soundbars or some of the best headphones to get the most optimal audio experience from a 4K smart TV, as much of the time, in-built speakers tend to be lacking in comparison.

However, the LG G2 could have a leg up over its predecessors with its speakers, capable of creating 7.1.2 virtual surround sound. Of course, we'd need to thoroughly test the speakers to see if they're a worthwhile substitute for an external sound device, but the improvement here over the LG G1 is certainly promising.

As we'd expect, initial specs indicate that the LG G2 will be HDMI eARC ready, enabling high-definition audio capability. Dolby Atmos looks to also be supported, although DTS:X and DTS Surround sound appears to be omitted, at least in the initial spec breakdown.

LG G2 OLED TV: Gaming

As mentioned earlier, it's possible that the LG G2 could be a brilliant gaming TV. That's no huge surprise, considering many of the best gaming TVs are manufactured by LG, such as the supreme LG CX OLED TV from a few years back.

The LG G2 keeps features that have been standard with LG OLED TVs for a while now. HDMI 2.1 ports allow for a 120Hz refresh rate at true 4K resolution, as well as extremely minimal input lag that keeps your controller inputs brilliantly responsive.

VRR support is also present thanks to HDMI 2.1, which helps to keep the on-screen action smooth no matter how hectic things get in-game. What's more, the LG G2 will natively support cloud gaming services like GeForce Now and Google Stadia. So if you don't own consoles like the Xbox Series X/S or PS5, you'll have a service to subscribe to in order to get gaming straight away. Provided you have a solid internet connection, of course.