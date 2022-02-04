LG C2 OLED TV: everything we know so far

Audio player loading…

LG has unveiled its new C2 OLED TVs - a follow-up to its impressive C1 OLED range from 2021.

Given that the LG C1 OLED TV currently sits at the number one spot on our best OLED TVs guide, it’s safe to say we’re very excited to see how LG plans to improve upon its already incredible design.

OLED C2 OLED features - Expected to launch in 2022

- Possibly more expensive than the LG C1 OLED

- New 42-inch size model will be available

-TV also comes in 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83-inch size options

- OLED Evo panels used for 55-inch model and larger

- New Alpha a9 Gen 5 processor

- HDMI 2.1 support for 120Hz at 4K; 1ms response time

- Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support

- Inbuilt speakers produce virtual 7.1.2 surround sound

From what we've seen so far the new C2 OLEDs will boast higher picture quality thanks to OLED EVO panels, improved performance with the Alpha a9 Gen 5 processor, and an impressive audio performance from in-built speakers that can create virtual 7.1.2 surround sound.

What’s more, LG also plans to release a 42-inch OLED screen for the first time as part of its C2 series range - which could bring its premium display tech down to its most affordable pre-sale price ever. Though this smaller size will lose out on the OLED Evo panels - as will the 48-inch size offering.

Below you’ll find a rundown of everything LG announced about the new C2 OLED screens at its CES 2022 press conference - as well as what we’re expecting from the TVs when they launch later this year.

LG C2 OLED TV: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

LG C2 OLED TV price: Pricing has yet to be confirmed however a John Lewis store page listing for the LG C2 OLED suggests it will be slightly more expensive than last year's LG C1.

LG C2 OLED TV release date: LG also hasn't confirmed a release date, however, we expect the new line will come out in April or May 2022.

LG C2 OLED TV design: The biggest design change is the addition of a new smaller 42-inch sized model to the lineup - the smallest OLED TV ever from LG. You can still choose an option that's up to 83-inches large if you prefer a bigger screen.

LG C2 OLED TV picture quality: The 55-inch and larger TVs will benefit from brighter and longer-lasting OLED EVO panels, while the whole C2 range will get image improvements from the brand new Alpha a9 Gen 5 processor.

LG C2 OLED TV audio performance: Thanks to the expanded abilities of LG’s AI Sound Pro feature, the TV’s built-in speakers will produce virtual 7.1.2 surround sound for an impressive audio performance.

LG C2 OLED TV gaming: With support for Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, and HDMI 2.1 (which gives you gaming at 120Hz in 4K) as well as a 1ms response there's little else gamers could want from this screen.

LG C2 OLED TV price

Right now, the price of the LG C2 OLED TV is still up in the air, but UK retailer John Lewis might have just given us a clue of what to expect when the new panels are released later this year.

(Image credit: LG)

The online store currently lists the 48-inch version for £1,399 (around $1,900 / AU$2,650) which is £100 more than the 2021’s C1 OLED launch price. We’ll need to take this John Lewis with a grain of salt, though.

While we feel like this price makes a lot of sense, there’s no guarantee that it is indeed the official RRP - £1,399 could very well be John Lewis guessing with a placeholder value. That said, a £100 price hike seems more than likely based on the new models’ improved specs.

We were hoping that the LG C2 OLEDs would start at under $1,000 / £1,000 / AU$1,500 - and that’s not impossible for UK buyers, as a 42-inch version will be available, and that will be cheaper than the 48-inch model. US and Australian buyers are looking at a higher price - but not by as much as straight price conversions initially suggest.

If you apply the current exchange rate to that John Lewis price, you’ll be paying about $1,900 / AU$2,650 for the LG C2 - but we know that straight conversions rarely apply to TV brands that sell their wares globally.

Using last year’s model and John Lewis’ price as a gauge for what’s to come, we expect the cost for the new C2 models will look more like this:

42-inch - $1,200 / £1,100 / AU$2,500

- $1,200 / £1,100 / AU$2,500 48-inch - $1,600 / £1,400 / AU$3,200

- $1,600 / £1,400 / AU$3,200 55-inch - $2,000 / £1,800 / AU$3,700

- $2,000 / £1,800 / AU$3,700 65-inch - $2,600 / £2,600 / AU$4,900

- $2,600 / £2,600 / AU$4,900 77-inch - $3,900 / £4,100 / AU$9,200

- $3,900 / £4,100 / AU$9,200 83-inch - $6,200 / £7,200 / AU$13,000

We’ll have to wait and see what LG has planned for us though.

LG hasn’t confirmed a C2 release date yet, but that John Lewis store listing says that preorders come with an “expected delivery within 5 weeks” - which could suggest the C2 (or at least the 48-inch model) will launch in late February or March 2022.

Of course, that’s the “expected delivery” - there’s no guarantee that the C2 will launch in the next five weeks, and the last year or so has seen release dates moving all over the place in response to chip shortages and the Covid-19 pandemic. If the C2’s release date really was imminent, we’d expect to see a lot more buzz and preorder pages on sites across every region it’s being sold in.

Instead, we think it’s more likely that the C2 will follow its predecessor’s release time frame - opting once again for a launch around April or May.

(Image credit: LG)

LG C2 OLED TV: Picture Quality

One of the biggest announcements from LG's CES 2022 conference was that select C2 OLED screens will utilize LG’s OLED Evo technology - which was previously reserved for its ultra-premium G1 and soon to release G2 lines. OLED Evo uses deuterium and more optimized processing to create panels that are much brighter and longer-lasting than standard OLED screens.

This means that the picture quality - in particular color brightness - will be vastly improved on LG's latest C-series screens.

Unfortunately, as you probably realized from LG’s use of ‘select’, not every LG C2 TV will get OLED Evo panels. The 42-inch and 48-inch screens (i.e. the smallest and cheapest) won’t be getting these new and improved panels - they’ll be stuck with the slightly less awesome regular OLED ones.

Thankfully we can expect its C2 OLED range to come packed with some incredible spaces whether they have an Evo screen or not. For starters, they’ll incorporate a new Alpha a9 Gen 5 processor. This chip will improve the TV’s upscaling abilities over what’s come before, and it will supposedly make onscreen images appear three-dimensional by making the foreground and background elements more distinct from each other.

We’ll have to try out the C2 OLED ourselves to know how effective this chip really is but we’re excited to see it in action.

For now, it's also unclear if the new LG TVs will continue to support Dolby Vision and HDR10 like their predecessor; however, we suspect they will, in part because the John Lewis listing mentions Dolby Vision HDR integration. We also hope that HDR10+ finally gets some support after it was disappointingly absent on the LG C1.

LG C2 OLED TV: Design & Smart TV features

The biggest design change for the LG C2 OLED TV lineup is the inclusion of the brand new 42-inch sized C2 model. This (hopefully) more budget-friendly option could be the perfect entry point for those after an affordable yet premium OLED experience.

The LG C1 OLED TV (Image credit: LG)

If you want something a bit bigger then don’t fret as the C2 range also comes in 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch sized variants. Just note that if you opt for the smaller sizes you won't get some next-level features like OLED Evo panels - you'll be stuck with regular OLED screens on the 42-inch and 48-inch models.

As for the smart TV features, LG will once again include its excellent WebOS interface with these new displays.

What makes WebOS a staple of LG TVs is its flexibility to add new channels as soon as they appear. Because it doesn’t have any allegiances to Google, Amazon or Apple, WebOS supports all of the above simultaneously with a zippy UI and robust customization system.

The LG C1 introduced us to the ThinQ AI home screen - a homepage that made our most frequently used apps easily accessible. We hope this feature returns and we're excited to see what LG upgrades with the C2.

LG C2 OLED TV: Audio Performance

While we'd always recommend you pair a TV with one of our picks from the best soundbars of 2022 for a premium home cinema experience, the LG C2 OLED will be able to produce a pretty good audio performance on its own.

Audiophiles will be able to appreciate the expanded abilities of LG’s AI Sound Pro feature - which is designed to provide more lifelike audio. It enables the TV’s built-in speakers to produce virtual 7.1.2 surround sound.

We don't yet know how powerful the new speakers will be, but considering the LG C1 packing in a 40W sound system, we'd expect at least as much power if not a little more. Our guess would be at 60W.

It also isn't confirmed if the new TV will continue to support Dolby Atmos, however, the John Lewis listing for the LG C2 OLED once again suggests that it will.

LG C2 OLED TV: Gaming

Gamers will be excited to hear that LG's continued premium support for the latest and greatest consoles will continue with the LG C2 OLED TV.

LG's Game Optimizer will be making a return so that you can quickly adjust the White Stabilizer, Black Stabilizer and VRR to suit your needs - and includes support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync.

Thanks to the TV's HDMI 2.1 support you'll also be able to make the most of your PS5 and Xbox Series X's power by playing games at 120Hz in 4K. With a 1ms response time boot, PC gamers may also want to consider using this TV instead of a traditional monitor.