Lenovo S5 announced with dual cameras, 18:9 display

Lenovo has announced its latest mid-range device in the S series, dubbed as the Lenovo S5 in its home country China. The device was teased earlier for its durability and battery life.

The Lenovo S5 is a feature packed device and offers decent specifications for its price. It will compete with the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro in India which comes with similar specifications and has been priced starting at Rs. 13,999.

Read more: Lenovo Legion C730 Cube

Lenovo S5 Specifications

The Lenovo S5 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with the ZUI 3.7 skin on top. It features a 5.7-inch full HD+ IPS LCD 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The company has not mentioned if the display comes with any protection.

Performance wise, the Lenovo S5 runs on a octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. In terms of memory, the device is available in 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage options. Additionally, the device comes with a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

In the camera department, the Lenovo S5 features a dual 13MP camera setup consisting of a 13MP monochrome sensor and a 13MP RGB sensor at the back with f/2.2 aperture and dual LED flash. On the front, the device sports a 16MP secondary camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Lenovo S5 is powered by a 3,000mAh battery and comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and a USB Type-C port as the standard connectivity options.

As mentioned earlier, the device will compete with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro in India. The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a 5.99-inch full HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, 12MP + 5MP rear camera setup, 20MP front camera and a 4,000mAh battery.

Lenovo S5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

To begin with, the Lenovo S5 comes with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box while the Redmi Note 5 Pro still runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. In terms of display, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is ahead of the Lenovo S5 as it comes with a bigger display and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

In terms of performance, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is once again ahead of the Lenovo S5 on paper, as it has a more powerful Snapdragon 636 processor. While the Lenovo S5 was teased to come with a big battery, it comes with 25% less battery than the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Lenovo S5 Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo S5 has been priced at CNY 999 (approx Rs. 10,300) for the 32GB storage variant, CNY 1,199 (approx Rs. 12,300) for the 64GB storage variant and CNY 1,499 (Rs. 15,400) for the 128GB storage variant. It will be available in Midnight Black and Flame Red colors.