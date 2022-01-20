Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga really is the biggest Lego game ever - and it's finally got a release date

Audio player loading…

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has a new release date of April 5 and this news has come with a new gameplay trailer that more than enough proves this will be the biggest Lego game to date.

As a reminder, the game releases for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch and covers all nine mainline movies, from The Phantom Menace to The Rise of Skywalker.

The Skywalker Saga boasts more than 300 characters to play as, plus numerous spaceships to explore the galaxy and get into space battles with, and various planets from across the series to visit.

The trailer also demonstrates more dynamic combat, cover shooter action, and various other abilities across the many different character classes, all of which can be further upgraded as well.

The catch

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was announced in 2019 and originally scheduled for a 2020 release. However, it was later delayed to 2021 and then pushed back again to 2022.

While fans are no doubt relieved and excited to see it finally come out, a recent Polygon report says that Traveller's Tales unfortunately enforced crunch on its staff, something that has become a point of contention within the industry.

Multiple current and former employees have made damning indictments towards the studio, with its culture of crunch having persisted since 2005, the same year the first Lego Star Wars game released.

There are also allegations of verbal abuse and a change in game engine presenting problems for the team working on The Skywalker Saga. This likely contributed to the delays as well as only further fractured the already taut relationship between employees and management.