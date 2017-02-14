Breath of the Wild will be first Zelda to get DLC

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has one of the biggest gaming worlds Nintendo has ever created and the company has revealed it’s only going to get bigger with the announcement that it will have downloadable content.

When the game launches on Nintendo Switch and Wii U on March 3, players on both consoles will be given the opportunity to purchase an Expansion Pass for $20 (£17.99 / AU price tbc) which will give them access to two new sets of DLC for the game which will become available later in 2017.

The first piece of additional content is expected to launch in the summer and will see the addition of a Cave of Trials challenge, a new hard mode and a new but undisclosed feature added to the in-game map.

Huge Hyrule

The second content pack will come closer to the end of the year in the holiday period. This one will add new challenges with a new dungeon and an all new original story.

The content packs can’t be purchased individually, so if you want access to any of it you’ll have to purchase the Expansion Pass.

Long time producer for the series and Nintendo developer Eiji Aonuma said “The world of Hyrule, which we created for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is so large and vibrant that we wanted to offer more for players to experience within it. With this new Expansion Pass, we hope that fans will play, explore and enjoy the game even more.”

Though you won’t get immediate access to this DLC upon purchase of the Expansion Pass, you will at the very least see three new treasure chests appear in the game’s Great Plateau area, one of which will contain an exclusive shirt emblazoned with the Nintendo Switch logo for Link to wear.

Nintendo has created a video detailing the Expansion Pass which you can see below: