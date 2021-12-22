Leaked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra official image just showed the new phone's design

Audio player loading…

The Samsung Galaxy S22's top-end sibling looks set to be called the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra after a new press image of the handset has leaked showing the design of the upcoming phone.

You may not be surprised by the name, but a lot of recent rumors have suggested the top-end model could be called the Samsung Galaxy S22 Note rather than Galaxy S22 Ultra.

This leaked image comes from LetsGoDigital - a website with a strong history of leaks - that has a source that provided the below image of the upcoming smartphone, alongside what we believe to be the standard Galaxy S22. It's thought this image is part of Samsung's own press materials.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

The design shows what we've seen in leaked photos with a more square design for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and a boatload of cameras on the rear. An S Pen sits on top of this handset, which this phone is expected to support, and it comes in a bronze shade.

There are five shooters on the rear of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, along with a flash. This leak doesn't tell us what these cameras can do, but previous leaks suggest it may come with a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide and two 10MP telephotos. The fifth lens is likely an autofocus.

The tip of the S Pen has the same shade as the handset itself, but the pen itself is in black. We may see similar for each variants of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Behind the Galaxy S22 Ultra sits another handset, which we believe to either be the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22 Plus. Leaks suggest both those phones will look similar, with the Plus variant being slightly larger than the standard S22.

The corners and edges of this handset look rounded rather than the square design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and there are three main cameras on the rear of the handset.

Previous leaks suggest that will be a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide and a 12MP telephoto. There's also a small flash, but largely this looks like a similar design to the Galaxy S21 series.

The phone comes in a white shade, according to this image. It's difficult to tell what the rear of this handset is made of, but recent leaks suggest that Samsung may be including glass on the rear of each of its handsets.

A seperate leak has given us an idea of when to expect the Galaxy S22 series, and it may be set to land in early February.

According to Jon Prosser, a leaker with a mixed track record on Samsung leaks, the company will start pre-orders on February 9 next year. The phones will then be available on February 25.

He doesn't share when we can expect the handsets to be announced, but often Samsung opens pre-orders immediately after launch events, so it may be we see it on February 8 or February 9.

Analysis: Note in all but name

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Image credit: Future)

For a little while now we've expected the Samsung Galaxy S22 UItra would be a Galaxy Note phone in disguise. Samsung didn't reveal a Galaxy Note 21 in 2021, and it's thought this will act as the replacement handset.

The Galaxy S Ultra line has now adopted the company's unique selling point, which is the S Pen stylus. These leaked images suggest it'll be taking the square design we saw on the Galaxy Note 20, too.

Our minds went to the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra when we saw the rear of this leaked image, and it seems Samsung may be trying to tempt those who like Note handsets over to the S line.

If this leaked press image is correct, the company won't be opting to call this the Galaxy S22 Note though.