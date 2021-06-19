Leaked image reveals Ring's security camera for the car

Ring already makes plenty of impressive smart security cameras for the home, but a new leak gives us what could be our first look at the incoming car dashboard camera from the Amazon-owned gadget maker.

The dash cam could apparently monitor both the inside and the outside of your vehicle, according to materials revealed by The Tape Drive and Zatz Not Funny. Those materials include an image, which we've embedded below.

The Ring Car Cam – if that is indeed what this is – was announced back in September, although we haven't yet seen any official pictures of the device, or heard much about what it's going to be able to do once it's fitted inside your automobile.

This is the first we've really heard of the camera since that September announcement, and the new leak includes some support documentation as well as the image. Ring has already said the device will work both on the go and while your vehicle is parked.

(Image credit: The Tape Drive)

Ring seems to have published a support note for the camera earlier than it should have, which reveals that the device attaches to the windshield and the dashboard, with power and some additional capabilities provided by an OBD-II adapter.

Apparently both local and cloud storage options will be available. An optional subscription will be offered that includes cellular connectivity for the device, and which enables features like Emergency Crash Assist – which is where a member of the Ring team will check in on you if the hardware thinks that you've been involved in an accident.

The support note also says that the Ring Car Cam is compatible with 99% of the cars on the road in the US toa, and there will of course be plenty of Alexa integrations available too – so you'll be able to issue commands to the device with your voice.

This newly leaked information suggests the Ring Car Cam – along with the Ring Car Alarm and the Ring Car Connect – could launch very soon. The Tape Drive has also published a few details on various other devices, including an AirTag rival.