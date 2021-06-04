Leaked DJI Mini SE drone looks suspiciously like a refreshed Mavic Mini

A spectacular Walmart leak appears to have revealed a new DJI Mini SE drone –although the entry-level flier looks very much like a rebranded version of the DJI Mavic Mini, with a couple of tweaks.

DJI has made no official mention of the DJI Mini SE yet, so we don't yet know whether it will go on sale globally and how much it will cost. But renowned DJI leaker @OsitaLV has claimed that it could be the "the cheapest DJI drone ever".

The limited specs available on the Walmart listing suggest the DJI Mini SE will be almost identical to the DJI Mavic Mini, which was the predecessor to the DJI Mini 2, the company's current entry-level drone. But the photos show a different controller, which is the RC-N1 model bundled with the likes of the DJI Air 2S.

These are the best drones you can buy right now

Or check out our guide to the world's best beginner drones

Read our in-depth DJI Mini 2 review

Beyond that new controller, the DJI Mini SE appears to be identical to the Mavic Mini, with a 12MP 1/2.3in sensor that can shoot 2.7K video, a three-axis gimbal and up to 30 minutes of flight time.

That new controller doesn't appear to have affected its range either, with a photo of its packaging (below) from @OsitaLV showing that you'll be able to fly it a maximum of 2.5km away. That's about half the range of the DJI Mini 2.

While the Walmart listing reveals that the DJI Mini SE will have the usual QuickShot modes, like Helix and Rocket, for pulling off automated flying moves, it doesn't say whether or not the Mini SE will have subject-tracking. This would seem unlikely, though, given that it's also not available on the DJI Mini 2.

The cheapest DJI drone ever? pic.twitter.com/hOiPqC7VcKJune 4, 2021 See more

Unofficial flying object

We've asked DJI for comment on Walmart's listing of the DJI Mini SE, as it does look like a genuine leak and could be big news for anyone who's in the market for an affordable first drone.

The DJI Mavic Mini has remained on sale, despite the arrival of the DJI Mini 2, but we've been waiting for a price drop to make it a truly compelling alternative to that model. The Walmart listing doesn't give anything away on price, but if the rumors are true it could become DJI's cheapest ever drone.

The arrival of compelling rivals like the FIMI X8 Mini and Hubsan Zino Mini Pro could explain why DJI is making this move, as the mini drone competition becomes increasingly hot.

This would only be good news for drone fans looking for a highly portable travel companion that can shoot 2.7K video, but we'll bring you the official news when we hear back from DJI soon.