Leaked AMD APU sold on eBay - is an announcement coming?

AMD might have not announced its Zen3 line of processors yet, but that hasn’t stopped one seemingly ending up on eBay. The supposed engineering samples for the AMD Ryzen 3 5300G APU may have sold out, but this could hint at an upcoming AMD announcement.



The source of these samples hasn't been established, but they would almost certainly exist right now in the wild – motherboard manufacturers and system integrators will typically receive samples to reference in advance of product releases, so the listed items could have been leaked somewhere along official supply chains.

It’s worth taking this eBay listing with a pinch of salt, we aren’t able to verify the legitimacy of the processors. Also, it’s worth noting that as these are apparently engineering samples of AMD’s upcoming APU - a CPU with integrated graphics - they’d be beta versions of the official chips sent out to manufacturers. As such, the benchmark results shared on eBay may not be accurate to the released product.

However, this listing as well as other news like the recently leaked AMD laptop details - which would come with a new Radeon RX 6600M GPU - suggest that an AMD announcement event could be on the cards for the not too distant future. If one isn’t on the way, AMD might want to consider it, otherwise the internet will make it for them.

How does the Ryzen 3 5300G stack up?

Even though these reported results are only for an engineering sample, if the listing is real as are the results, how does the Ryzen 3 5300G size up against what's already on the market?

Compared to other processors on the CPU-Z benchmark list, the given single thread core for the Ryzen 3 5300G at 570 is pretty high - it would be third on the list behind the Intel Core i9-10900K and the Intel Core i9-9900KS. For multi-thread it performs less well coming in at 14th - sandwiched between the AMD Ryzen 7 1800X and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U.

We’ll have to wait and see how these scores hold up when the processor is officially announced by AMD.

