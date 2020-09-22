Leaked Amazon listing suggests that the OnePlus8T will be surprisingly cheap

We’re still a few weeks away from the launch of the OnePlus 8T , but it seems like we won’t have to wait that long to find out everything about it. A listing on Amazon confirms the specs once again while also suggesting the final price.

The OnePlus 8T will be unveiled on October 14 , and will be the only smartphone in the series. With the launch almost a month away, we expect the company to use this time to build hype around its upcoming announcements. While that has only just begun, Amazon Germany jumped the gun and leaked the last unknown bits about the OnePlus 8T — including its price.

(Image credit: Amazon Germany)

Spotted by Ishan Agarwal , the listing reveals all of the key specifications of the OnePlus 8T. These seem to be in line with the previous leaks . More interestingly, the phone is shown to have a starting price of €599 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and €699 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. If these prices are correct, the OnePlus 8T will be cheaper than the respective variants of the OnePlus 8 by €50.

The product page also states the delivery date as October 20, exactly a week after the global unveiling.

Specifications of the phone can also be seen on the page. The OnePlus 8T will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset and will run on Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. 5G capabilities will also make the cut. 65W Warp charging also gets confirmed once again, supposed to deliver a day’s worth of power in just about 15 minutes.

The display is listed to span 6.55-inches across with a refresh rate of 120Hz and support for HDR10+ playback. There will be four cameras on the back: an optically-stabilized 48MP primary shooter, followed by a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP monochrome lens. The front camera, which will reside in a punch-hole notch on the top-left corner of the display, will have a resolution of 16MP.