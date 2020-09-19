Le Mans 2020 live stream: how to watch the 24 hour race online from anywhere

The Circuit de la Sarthe is at last playing host to the 88th running of the world's most iconic endurance race - and you can follow our guide below to getting a 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours live stream from anywhere.

Shunted three months down the calendar thanks to the coronavirus, this year's race will take place behind closed doors without the usual 250,000 enthusiastic spectators for the first time in its history.

2020 Le Mans 24 hours essentials The 24 Hours of Le Mans takes place in Le Mans, Sarthe, France, and the runs between 2.30pm CET local time (1.30pm BST UK time) on Saturday, September 19 until 2.30pm CET / 1.30pm BST on Sunday, September 20. There are multiple ways to watch a Le Mans 24 live stream. Anyone outside of their country of residence can watch just like they normally would at home by using a VPN - and right now you can save up to 50% on ExpressVPN - our No. 1 pick.

Last year's event saw Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso alongside Sebastian Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima help Toyota Gazoo Racing to its second title in two years.

Taking place on a combination of a permanent track and closed public roads on a course that measures 13.629 km (8.5 miles), there's a mixed forecast for this year's race with both rain showers and thunderstorms predicted to hit the Circuit de a Sarthe, which could lead to some tough weather conditions for the drivers to contend with alongside fatigue.

Just follow our viewing guide below for everything you need to know to watch a 2020 Le Mans 24 hour live stream right now and catch every single second, minute and hour as it happens.

How to watch a 2020 Le Mans 24 live stream from abroad

If you want to watch the 2020 Le Mans 24, you'll likely run into problems accessing your preferred motorsports live stream if you're away from home. This is because of geo-blocking restrictions, but we're pleased to say we can offer assistance in the form of a software recommendation - a VPN or Virtual Private Network being the only bit of kit you need to free yourself from such galling digital borders.

If you follow our expert advice - all of which is based on extensive, hands on testing - you'll find they're actually quite cheap, remarkably simple to use, and capable of way more than you thought they were. Here's where to get started.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

We've taken the time to try out all of the biggest VPN providers and found ExpressVPN to be the best one around. It works across nearly all major platforms and offers super-fast connections to its many global servers - which are what you connect to when you want to quickly change your device's IP address to a different part of the world. Yep, ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee, plus 3-months FREE, when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox, Smart TV, set-top box, and many more devices. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.

View Deal

2020 Le Mans live stream: how to watch the race in the US

This year Le Mans will once again be shown in the US on MotorTrend TV and the MotorTrend app, with the full 24 hours broadcast live for your viewing pleasure. That means you can enjoy the action via your laptop, mobile app or tablet. It all gets started at 10.30am ET / 6.30am PT. MotorTrend costs $5.99 per month subscription, or $59.99 for the year. Plus, and here's the best bit, it does a FREE 14-day trial meaning that you can sign up and watch the entire 24 Hours of Le Mans without paying a cent! Want to watch that MotorTrend stream but are away from the US while the race is on? Then check out the information above about downloading and installing a VPN to get around any geo-block.

How to watch the 2020 Le Mans 24 in the UK

For UK residents, Eurosport is once again the place to be for watching the Le Man 24 hour live and in its entirety. Live coverage starts on Eurosport 1 with the warm-up session at 9.30am BST on Saturday, with the main race starting at 1.30pm BST. Eurosport is available with basic Sky TV packages or via a Eurosport Player monthly (£9.99) or annual pass (£39.99). Doing abroad? Save yourself some hassle by grabbing a VPN in advance so you can use the same streaming service you would at home.

How to watch the 2020 Le Mans 24 in Australia

Australia is getting Le Mans 2020 via Eurosport too. That means it can be watched via the Eurosport website or through the app or, of course, via a broadcaster that offers the channel. The start time will be 10.30pm on Saturday night in the AEST time zone.

Le Mans 24 Hour live stream 2020: how to watch