Latest Mi Band 3 leak points toward an imminent launch

Looks like the consumer tech is getting on a leaking game these days. The newest leak is about Xiaomi’s upcoming affordable fitness band - the Mi Band 3. The successor to the Mi Band 2 was spotted after going through Bluetooth certification earlier today.

Known tipster Roland Quandt‏ tweeted the link to the certification website.

Unfortunately, certification info doesn’t explain much about the specifications. We could see the model number listed as XMSH05HM and it will support Bluetooth 4.2LE (Low Energy).

Renowned wearable manufacturer Huami will be manufacturing the band. It is the same company that made the previous Mi Bands and recently launched the Amazfit smartwatch.

It is still to be seen if Xiaomi will continue with the same design or whether will it incorporate the much-needed changes in the band. We are hoping that the upcoming band will bring improvements in accuracy and monitoring.

The Mi Band 2 wasn’t a major improvement over the original Mi Band. It sports the same rubberised strap with a capsule-shaped tracker. The USP of these bands is its low-cost and their long-lasting battery life. The Mi Band 2 can last for more than 20 days on single charge. You just need a smartphone app to monitor and record the metrics of your daily activities.

We still don’t have details on a launch date and price, but with Xiaomi’s event scheduled at MWC, we expect it to make an appearance during the same time.