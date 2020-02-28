Last chance to get some ace VPN deals – courtesy of two of the world's best VPN providers

We'd expect cake, candles and presents with birthday celebrations rather than VPN deals, but we suppose it's no surprise that this is exactly how NordVPN and IPVanish are celebrating theirs.

Both of these market-leading VPN providers are enjoying their eighth year anniversary this month - and both have some pretty sweet discounts to mark the occasion.

With IPVanish, for $47.88 or the equivalent of $3.99 a month you'd be getting one year's worth of its VPN service and a year's access to SugarSync cloud storage absolutely FREE. That's a full 250GB space for all your photos, tunes and videos - a add-on that would normally cost in excess of $100. However, this deal is expiring very soon - on Saturday, February 29 so get it whilst you can!

Now if you select NordVPN instead, you'd be paying $125.64 for three years worth of the service! Not only does that only work out to only $3.49 a month, but you're also getting one of the following randomly selected freebies when you sign up: one month, one year, two years, or three years extra of NordVPN.

Not sure which provider to go for? Scroll down to see both deals in full, or why not also check out our best VPN deals guide for all of the very best offers on cyber privacy.

These brilliant birthday VPN deals in full:

NordVPN | 3 years | Plus 1 month, 1 year, 2 years or 3 years FREE | $430.20 $125.64 | 70% off

It's easy to see why we rate NordVPN so highly - it's super straightforward and easy to use (even if you're a tech newbie). Not to mention the range of features it boasts such as P2P-optimized servers, malware blocking and even Bitcoin support. It is also ideal for any heavy streaming lovers out there as it successfully foreign Netflix in our tests, too. This deal expires on Tuesday, March 10View Deal

Battle of the VPNs: NordVPN vs IPVanish

Don't worry, this won't be a boxing or a UFC-style showdown - we'll just give you the pros of these popular providers.

If we're talking streaming, we love the fact that NordVPN can unblock not only Netflix but BBC iPlayer too - meaning there's a whole new world of content for you. But if we're talking best value for money, IPVanish is unbeatable, you're getting 10 simultaneous connections on one device for under $4 a month!

But when it comes to security, we really rate the fact that NordVPN boasts a very strict zero-logging policy and an effective kill switch. We know in terms of security the NordVPN hack caused panic but the provider has taken significant steps to correct this, which is why we still rank it so highly and are confident in recommending its service.

However, we need to commend IPVanish's excellent download speeds so you don't need to worry about the VPN slowing down your device and it's got plenty of powerful, configurable apps.

Still undecided? Check out our NordVPN review and our IPVanish review.

NordVPN and IPVanish specs

(Image credit: Future)

IPVanish

**Number of servers:** 1,300 | **Server locations:** 75 | **IP addresses:** 40,000+ | **Maximum devices supported:** 10

(Image credit: NordVPN)

NordVPN

**Number of servers:** 5,600+ | **Server locations:** 60+ | **IP addresses:** N/A | **Maximum devices supported:** 6