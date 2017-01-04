LaCie's new Thunderbolt drive wants to daisychain with your MacBook Pro

Splashed out for a new MacBook Pro, but couldn't afford the bigger storage options? LaCie is looking to offer your drive some breathing space at CES 2017, launching a duo of new Thunderbolt storage devices aimed squarely at Apple's computers.

First up is the d2 Thunderbolt 3. To be released in the first quarter of 2017, it has 240MB/s transfer speeds, with the ability to daisychain a string of other devices, from 5K and 4K displays to other Thunderbolt drives.

Starting at $430 (£350 / AU$ 590) for the 6TB version, LaCie will offer d2 drives up to 10TB in size.

We called the new MacBook Pro "a massive improvement" in our hands-on review

Rugged storage

If you like your storage drives to be a little hardier, then LaCie is also showing off the Rugged Thunderbolt USB-C drive.

As its name suggests, it's packing both Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C connections with a range of storage types and sizes. Protected against bumps and drops, it's available in HDD sizes between 2TB and 5TB, and SSD sizes between 500GB and 1TB.

Launching alongside the d2, the Rugged drives will start at $250 for the 2TB HDD.