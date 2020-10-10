Kenin vs Swiatek live stream: how to watch free French Open Women's Final from anywhere

After six victories apiece in Paris, 19-year-old Iga Swiatek and 21-year-old Sofia Kenin are one win away from getting their hands on the famous Suzanne-Lenglen Cup. It all comes down to this and we'll show you how to live stream Kenin vs Swiatek for FREE in the 2020 French Open Women's Final, no matter where you are.

Sofia Kenin vs Iga Swiatek live stream Court Philippe Chatrier will host the Kenin vs Swiatek French Open Women's Final today, and the start time is set for 3pm local time / 2pm BST. If you're based in the UK, the great news is that you can watch the match for free on ITV4 and the ITV website - and you can watch if you're abroad with a VPN. We explain how below.

There’s a thrilling sense of the unknown surrounding this final, as Swiatek and Kenin have just the one Grand Slam between them - secured by the American in Melbourne at the start of the year. Swiatek has come out of nowhere to storm to the final and has said it’s a dream just to make it to the showpiece event, but a happy ending will make the achievement a million times sweeter.

The world No. 54 is yet to drop a set at Roland Garros, but what’s more impressive is how she appears to have grown stronger by the round. The Pole was ruthlessly efficient against fellow dream chaser Nadia Podoroska, wrapping up a 6-2, 6-1 win in just 70 minutes, and key to her spectacular breakthrough has been the decision to keep a sports psychologist by her side throughout.

Kenin may be a Grand Slam winner and ranked sixth in the world, but Swiatek quite simply isn’t afraid of anyone, and nor should she be after a run that has included a thrashing of world No. 1 Simona Halep.

Her opponent's route to the final has been more fraught with danger. Four of Kenin's six wins have gone the distance, and though she managed to defeat Petra Kvitova in two in the semi-final, she had to save 10 break points. But she held her nerve once more, and now has the chance to cement her place amongst the very best in the game right now.

If you're even a casual tennis fan, you won't want to miss a Kenin vs Swiatek live stream. So keep reading for your options for watching the French Open Women's Final free of charge.

Want more sport? Here's how to get the best NFL live stream

Who has a free French Open tennis live stream?

Some regions get lucky when it comes to Roland Garros where it's free-to-air.

On UK TV, you can get a free French Open live stream courtesy of ITV4 and, more specifically, its ITV Hub streaming service - available either right through your web browser or as an app for mobiles, tablets, set-top boxes, select smart TVs, consoles and more.

If you prefer your coverage local, then French TV has you covered, too - specifically France TV Sport.

And for tennis fans Down Under who are staying up for this, Australia's free-to-air SBS will have full coverage, too.

How to live stream Kenin vs Swiatek from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we have all the information you need on this page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. Fortunately, there's an easy solution in the form of a VPN.

Get a 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial for 30-days

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today.

View Deal

How to watch Kenin vs Swiatek for FREE in the UK

The 2020 French Open Women's Final is being shown live in the UK on free-to-air channel ITV4 - so anyone can stream it using the channel's ITV Hub platform. You can expect to see Kenin and Swiatek on court from 2pm BST today. You can also watch ITV's tennis coverage online and on the ITV Hub app, which is pretty much available on every mobile and streaming device available (but not PS4 unfortunately). If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can get your French Open fix by grabbing a VPN.

How to watch Kenin vs Swiatek in the US

The French Open Women's Final is scheduled to start at 9am ET / 6am PT Stateside, and you can tune in on NBC Sports. If you have NBC Sports on cable already, you're all set and can watch the tennis from Roland Garros via the network's website - just log-in with details of your TV provider. Cord-cutters can watch NBCSN on Sling TV, where it's available as part of the over-the-top service's Blue bundle. You can even try a FREE Sling trial that will let you watch without paying a penny, if you play your cards right. If you're outside the US right now you can always use a VPN to get access to your home coverage.

How to live stream Kenin vs Swiatek in Australia

Kenin vs Swiatek is being shown for FREE in Australia. Tune into SBS from midnight and then wait for Sofia and Iga to take the court. Viewers can also make use of the free SBS On Demand streaming service to tune in. Kayo Sports subscribers can also stream all the French Open Women's Final action live. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously, while a Kayo Sports Premium Package provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Needless to say, this makes it super-affordable if you share with friends, family or fellow tennis fans - plus Kayo offers a FREE trial period so you can watch it for free. If you're away from Australia at the moment, you'll need to go down the VPN route as set out above.

How to live stream the French Open and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the French Open Women's Final on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Kenin vs Swiatek live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. And if you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try the No. 1 VPN around 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

French Open live stream 2020: how to watch the tennis online in New Zealand