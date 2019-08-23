Kaspersky Security for Office 365 adds OneDrive protection

As businesses have moved away from local storage in favor of cloud storage, protecting sensitive files and documents stored in the cloud has become a top priority for organizations.

However, according to Kaspersky's “Sorting out digital clutter in business” report, two thirds (66%) of office workers can hardly remember what files they put in shared folders. This opens them up to security risks as malicious files could be stored right alongside company documents.

Without a dedicated layer of protection in place, cloud storage can become a transfer space for malware to be distributed across an entire organization, jeopardizing sensitive business data and overall workflow.

To help organizations better protect the files they store in the cloud, Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365 has expanded its protection capabilities from Exchange Online to also include files stored on Microsoft's OneDrive cloud storage service.

OneDrive protection

Kaspersky's new anti-malware protection for OneDrive includes signature-based detection combined with heuristic, behavioral analysis and the latest threat intelligence to help prevent organizations from falling victim to known and zero-day threats.

Kaspersky Security can detect suspicious content stored on OneDrive and the service even has the ability to immediately delete an infected file before it spreads further.

Head of B2B Product Marketing at Kaspersky, Sergey Martsynkyan explained how additional cloud storage security can benefit workplace productivity, saying:

“Shared storage options, such as OneDrive, are popular and widely used business tools. But if employees can have instant and easy access to shared files, then so too can malware. Businesses need to understand this risk and ensure they are not compromising their productivity due to cyberthreats, by protecting their data and workflows. Our product provides such protection for Microsoft Office 365, allowing companies to use its collaborative features and focus on day-to-day operations, rather than worrying about the security of their data.”