Juventus vs AC Milan live stream: watch the 2020 Coppa Italia semi-final from anywhere today

Top-flight Italian soccer is back in action this June, but before Serie A restarts later in the month, there's the small matter of the Coppa Italia to settle - and the fixtures don't get any bigger than tonight's match between the two most successful football clubs in the nation's history. Follow our guide as we explain how to live stream Juventus vs Milan and watch the Coppa Italia semi-final online from anywhere - including for free.

Juventus vs Milan cheat sheet Tonight's Juventus vs AC Milan kick-off is scheduled for 9pm local time in Turin (CEST), which is 8pm BST and 3pm ET / 12pm PT in the US - where the match will be streamed on ESPN+ and shown on TV with Italian language commentary by Rai Italia Nord America - available without cable via excellent value OTT service fuboTV. In the UK, BT Sport has the rights to the competition and will be starting coverage on BT Sport 1 at 7.45pm BST.

The Coppa Italia risks being Europe's forgotten cup competition, with this week's semi-final return fixtures taking place nearly four months after the first legs were played back in February. By now, we all know the reason for this delay - and however long the wait, it's a relief to finally start putting the global pandemic behind us. Of course, the ongoing situation means that tonight's match will be played without fans in Turin, so Juventus' home advantage is somewhat negated.

That said, Maurizio Sarri's men carry a slight advantage into tonight's clash, having the benefit of an away goal after the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw at Milan's San Siro. They likely have a major psychological advantage, too, having beaten their rivals the last five times the teams have met.

But in a fresh twist, the Italian football overlords have decided to scrap extra time for the Coppa Italia semi-finals and final - so while the away goal rule remains intact, matches will go straight to penalties if they're level after 90 minutes.

Following this weekend's semi-finals, the Coppa Italia final is set to take place on Wednesday, June 17, while you'll be able to watch Serie A again from Saturday, June 20.

Ready for one of Europen soccer's most prestigious fixtures? Follow our guide as we explain how to live stream Juventus vs Milan and watch tonight's Coppa Italia semi-final clash from anywhere - including for free.

How to watch a FREE Juventus vs Milan live stream in Italy

Italian public broadcaster RAI is showing Juventus vs Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final, with coverage starting at 8.45pm local time (CEST) ahead of a 9pm kick-off.

It's a free-to-air TV channel in the country and, better still, offers a slick streaming platform called RAI Play for online viewing. It's completely free to create an RAI Play account and watch the match using the service - provided you're in Italy, of course.

Assuming that's the case, just complete the simple registration form or link your preferred social media account and...prego! You'll be watching a free Juventus vs Milan live stream in no time at all!

How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan from outside your country

Read on if you're an Italian football fan based in the UK, US, Australia or Canada, as we'll tell you the best ways to watch Juventus vs AC Milan tonight.

However, if you're away from home for whatever reason, you'll likely discover that you can't access your usual football or soccer broadcasting service, as online sports streams tend to be geo-blocked - meaning they can only be accessed in the country of origin.

There is a solution, though, in the form of a VPN - a perfectly legal piece of software that will allow you to access the live streaming platform you normally use (and pay for) back home, only from anywhere in the world. Best of all, they're really quick to set up. Here's how they work and your best option right now.

A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is software that effectively let's you change the location of the IP address on your laptop, phone, tablet or anything else really. We've tested loads of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN out there right now. ExpressVPN is super simple to operate once installed - just fire it up, select your server location and your device will think it's somewhere completely different. And VPNs are also great for staying secure online as well as accessing your favorite streaming services.

How to live stream Juventus vs Milan in the UK

The Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semi-final second leg is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight (Friday, June 12) and is being shown by BT Sport in the UK, with coverage starting at 7.45pm on BT Sport 1. If you don't want to pay through the roof for a full BT Sport subscription, you now have the option of buying a BT Sport monthly pass, which costs just £25 a month and will let you watch Juventus vs Milan tonight. If you're in the UK from abroad tonight, remember that you can watch your usual Juventus vs Milan live stream, free or otherwise, by using a VPN to point your location back to your country of origin and regain access to the services you would normally use at home.

How to live stream Juventus vs Milan and watch the Coppa Italia in Canada

Canadian soccer fans can watch Juventus vs Milan tonight using the FloFC streaming platform. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT. It's relatively affordable, with plans starting from just $12.49 a month, and is available across a wide range of platforms, including Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. As well as Italian football, FloFC also offers access to loads of MLS matches, making it a great option for soccer fans in North America. The match will also be shown with Italian language commentary on linear TV by Rai Italia Nord America, which is available through a number of Canadian cable providers including Bell, Optik, Rogers, Shaw and Videotron. If you 're already hip to FloFC but are currently outside of Canada, just follow the VPN route to point your IP back home and use the service as you normally would.

How to live stream Juventus vs AC Milan in the US for FREE

ESPN+ is generally where it's at for watching Italian football in the US this season - and it is indeed streaming today's Coppa Italia semi-final. Costing just $4.99 a month, it's a great option - but there are alternatives to the broadcast giant. Those after a linear TV alternative and Italian language commentary in particular should know that Italian national TV broadcaster RAI has a North American off-shoot, RAI Italia Nord America, which is widely available both on cable via major providers like AT&T, Verizon and Optimum. RAI Nord America can also be procured on a streaming-only basis via one of our favorite cord cutting options - fuboTV. It costs $54.99 a month but is a complete cable replacement and, best of all, offers a FREE 7-day trial so you can live stream Juventus vs Milan without paying a penny today! Kick-off time for Juventus vs Milan in the US is 3pm ET / 1pm PT.



How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan online: live stream the Coppa Italia in Australia