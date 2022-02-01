Julian Benson is TechRadar Gaming's new Editor-in-Chief

Audio player loading…

Hello!

I’d like to introduce myself. I’m Julian Benson, and I’m very excited to finally be able to say that I am TechRadar Gaming’s, editor-in-chief. It's a pleasure to join team TRG.

I’m not a complete stranger around these parts. Back when I was the news editor at Kotaku UK (RIP), I used to sit across from the TechRadar team and occasionally wrote features for the site, like the real-life physics of Super Mario and Street Fighter . Even more rarely, I wrote serious articles like the Halo Wars 2 review . There are even a couple of articles I wrote under a pseudonym, at a time when I wasn’t allowed to freelance under my own name. What those articles are will remain a closely guarded secret between me and [redacted].

This is my way of saying that, while TRG is new, TechRadar has a long history of covering gaming. Our website launched less than two months ago, but Vic Hood, Adam Vjestica, and Gerald Lynch, along with the rest of the TechRadar team, have been writing about games and the hardware that plays them for years. TRG is a recognition of the team’s love for the medium and you, the reader’s, curiosity. We already see millions of you visiting the website every month.

We’re still working out the shape of TRG, but we have one guiding principle: we’re here to answer questions.

We see more games and more first and third-party hardware released every year. On top of that, services like Game Pass and PlayStation Now provide easily accessible, cheap catalogs of games to dip in and out of. Throw in the freebies offered by places like the Epic Games Store, and you’ve more games than you could feasibly play in even several lifetimes.

We’re here to help

Through our news, guides, and features, we’ll highlight the games we recommend playing, advise how to get the most out of them, and provide how-tos to tweak your hardware to run games at their absolute peak performance potential.

We’re following in the footsteps of TechRadar and will be a trustworthy, friendly, and reliable authority on gaming. If you want to know the best games to get for your PS5, the differences between the Xbox Series X and S, or how to complete Dying Light 2 in less than 500 hours, we’re here to help.

There is a lot of work still going on behind the scenes. Our team is growing quickly - you’ll have already seen excellent articles from our new guides editor Patrick Dane and news writer Callum Bains. We’re hiring for several roles already (such as news editor and guides writer ), with more due in the coming weeks. Suffice to say, a lot is happening, and it’s all exciting.

Stay tuned for more updates. For now, I just want to sign off saying it’s a thrill to be leading this team, and I can’t wait to show you everything we have in store for TRG.