Join the Peaky Blinders in a new VR game releasing later this year

Peaky Blinders fans might want to grab themselves a VR headset, as a new game set in the show’s world is hitting Steam and the Meta Quest store later this year.

The new virtual reality experience (developed by Maze Theory) is called Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom, and it'll thrust players into the heart of the series’ depiction of 1920s Birmingham. Check out the trailer below:

In The King’s Ransom, players will take on the role of a new character who has been on the run from the firing squad for over a decade. To continue to evade capture, this unnamed individual turns to the infamous Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) to ask for help.

As a result of this encounter, players will find themselves in a new kind of war as we enter the depths of the criminal underworld, and are faced with making “gut-wrenching moral choices” in a quest to stay alive.

We don’t have too many specific details about the gameplay right now, but Maze Theory has promised that players will be able to freely explore well-known locations from the hit TV show. This includes The Garrison pub, Charlie’s Yard, and Shelby’s Betting Shop.

Players can also expect to interact with fan-favorite characters from the show, including Arthur Shelby (voiced by Paul Anderson) as well as all-new faces created just for this story.

As players meet these characters, they'll want to think about they interact with them, as Maze theory has plans to implement a new kind of AI system. This feature will react to the player’s actions, so you could find that NPCs become less friendly if you don’t stay on their good side.

Image 1 of 3 A hat and gun from Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom (Image credit: Maze Theory) Image 2 of 3 Arthur Shelby as he appears in Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom (Image credit: Maze Theory) Image 3 of 3 The Garrison Pub in Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom - it's dark and smoky with wooden tables and chairs laid out neatly. (Image credit: Maze Theory)

The game's Steam page also mentions that the title includes "frequent violence" and "visceral combat". This, as well as what we've seen from the show, leads us to believe we might be taking part in some action-fuelled gunfights of our own, although we'll have to wait for more details on this front.

There's currently no confirmed release date beyond a vague promise of sometime in 2022, nor do we have a price for the game yet. But we do know that the game will launch on the Meta Quest 2, HTC Vive, and Valve Index thanks to a Meta Blog Post and the Steam Store page.