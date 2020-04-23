How to watch Joe Wicks' PE workout live on Thursday April 23

Gareth Beavis
Hello, Joe Wicks fans - and well done for trying to get fit with Thursday's session of PE with Joe which starts in under 20 minutes, at 9AM BST / 6PM AEST - so it's time to strap on your trainers.
Joe's become something of a sensation, raising loads of money for charity and bringing fitness to the living rooms of millions each day. We'll be embedding today's session below, just before 9AM, to help you get that little bit fitter today too.
Yesterday's session was twenty different exercises, with 30 seconds rest in between each (and a nice two minute rest after 10 of them too) but today could all change again. Remember, every time you watch a session the money raised from advertising goes to the NHS, with over £90,000 raised so far.
(Oh - and don't forget that tomorrow is Fancy Dress Friday, so maybe start thinking about which outfit you're going to shove on - but remember that you'll probably sweat, OK?)
Remember to bookmark this page if you're a regular PE with Joe Wicks fan - we'll be embedding the live video every day. if you're new to it, well, just bookmark it anyway and commit to getting fit during isolation.
This article is about helping you watch along with the big workout, as well as some recommendations to help you exercise more easily. All you need to do is follow along with what's being instructed (as best you can) and keep going each day and the benefits will come. It's not just for kids - getting everyone active is the key here.
We'd recommend doing the workout in front of a TV rather than an iPad or smartphone - and we've picked out the tech you'll need to do so. Most smart TVs can connect using the 'cast' icon, or you can get an additional unit for cheap.
And definitely get a fitness tracker to show yourself how much fitter you're getting (and you can get some brilliant cheap fitness trackers), smart scales to follow your fitness journey, and some smart other accessories like a yoga mat to make jumping around the living room that much simpler.
If you want to try some other exercises instead of today's session, you can scroll to the bottom of this article and catch up on workouts from previous days too.
Alternatively, you can head to the BodyCoachTV YouTube channel and watch all the sessions for yourself, as well as finding easier sessions for those less mobile (or slightly harder workouts to get yourself really active if you're out-performing the current offerings).
If you're working out in front of the TV or huddled around a smartphone, here are our quick picks of what we recommend to enhance the experience:
Toshiba 43U2963DB 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | Now £269 at AO
We know this TV has been our recommendation for a while, but we can't find much better - it's remaining so you connect instantly to YouTube. This one has HDR10 and Dolby Vision for improved clarity, and can even be controlled through your voice with Alexa.
View Deal
YogaMatters Sticky Yoga Mat
You could spend literally hundreds on a yoga mat, but for those that just want something that doesn't slip around, helps their joints and sound-proofing the floor and doesn't want to spend loads, this is a top budget choice.View Deal
If you just want to upgrade your current TV to let you see what's happening on a larger display than an iPad or phone, a Chromecast or Roku stick will simply plug into a space HDMI port on the rear of your TV and allow easy streaming:
And if you want to track your heart rate and effort over the course of the workout, or just want to extend your exercise, then check out these picks:
What time does Joe Wicks’ PE lesson start each day - and how can I watch the workout?
Here's yesterday's session - give it a trial while you're waiting to get going for PE with Joe Wicks perhaps?
If you’re itching to get your slice of Wicks live each day, then you’ll need to have YouTube open and waiting at 9AM BST / 6PM AEST each day.
(If you're in other parts of the world and don't want to get up ridiculously early each day to watch live, we've got the recent uploads listed at the bottom of this article).
The sessions last for 30 mins, and include a warm up and cool down, and two repetitions of the circuits he walks (or sprints) you through.
Pay special attention to the warm up and cool down routines - those will help to keep you feeling limber and less stiff in the next few days - Joe Wicks even has one of those to help out (as he's often too busy reading messages viewers have sent in):
How do I watch Joe Wicks’ PE sessions?
If you‘re interesting in getting involved with The Body Coach as it happens, and can cope with irrepressible enthusiasm as this hour, then you’ll need to have your YouTube portal open on your TV, tablet or smartphone at around 8:55AM BST.
Once ready, navigate to The Body Coach’s YouTube channel on your TV, phone or iPad (more on how to do that below).
You won't see him on camera straight away - but try to memorise all the items on his shelves as there's a daily spot the difference for the die-hard fans.
(If you want to watch it on catch up each day, at a time that suits you, then you can just follow the same instructions above, where the previous workouts will be posted to catch up on.)
How to watch Joe Wicks’ kids workout on a TV
The best way - if you’ve got the space - is to watch the workout in front of a TV. There are myriad ways to get YouTube on your tellybox, thus making it simpler to get active.
Using your smart TV
The easiest way is if you've got a smart TV into your life - and you might find that you're already connected. A simple way to find out is tapping the icon we've highlighted above and seeing if your TV or streaming device is listed. If it is, you're good to go.
If not, and your TV is connected to the internet, open up your smart hub and navigate to YouTube, where you can follow the searching instructions above to find The Body Coach TV, with a new video going live each day at 9AM GMT.
If you don't see it straight away, then it should appear just before 9AM - and Wicks gives you a few minutes to get ready too.
Using Google Chromecast
Alternatively you can use streaming sticks - one of the simplest is Google's Chromecast, which plugs into your HDMI socket and will stream content from your phone to the TV.
Fire up YouTube on your smartphone or tablet and look for the cast icon in one of the corners.
The Chromecast isn't too expensive either, and is a simple way to turn your TV smart - allowing you to stream a multitude of services (like Netflix and other streaming platforms) from your small phone screen to a larger display:
How to watch on a Roku stick:
More advanced than a Chromecast, the Roku stick turns your TV into a smart hub easily too. When plugged in, hit the 'source' button on your remote and navigate to the HDMI port where your Roku stick is located (or, with some modern TVs, just pressing the 'Home' button on the Roku remote will achieve the same thing).
From there, open the YouTube app and navigate to the Body Coach TV at 9AM GMT... or fire it up on your smartphone or tablet and look for the 'cast' icon above, tap it and see if the Roku is listed (which it should be if all devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network).
How to watch Joe Wicks’ PE workout on an iPad
You’ve got two options here: if you’ve already got the YouTube app downloaded onto your tablet, then just search for ‘The Body Coach’ and click the icon at the top of the screen for ‘Body Coach TV’.
From there you’ll see a list of all the videos, and at 9AM the new option should pop up - although you may need to refresh.
You can achieve the same thing if you don’t have the iPad app by heading to your Safari or Chrome browser and clicking the link to the The Body Coach’s YouTube channel - you can play the video directly from there, and hit the full-screen option in the bottom right-hand corner.
What HIIT timer does Joe Wicks use?
Joe Wicks uses the Seconds Timer app for his workouts - you can download it for iPhone / iPad or Android phones.
There are lots of options for free use, but if you want to use it regularly and not get irritated by having to create workouts again and again (as well as supporting developers, a lovely thing to do whenever you're using an app a lot) you'll need to make an in-app purchase.
If you're serious about making the most out of your workouts - whether that's HIIT, Tabata or just standard running - it's definitely worth a look.
How did Joe Wicks break his arm?
For those wondering why Joe Wicks' PE workouts feature a man that can't do all of his exercises because of the cast on his wrist, it's because he fell off his bike before embarking on a pledge to become the nation's PE teacher - you can see all about it over on his Instagram Stories.
How to catch up on Joe Wicks' other PE workouts
If you missed anything, or want to browse previous workouts, they're all available on his YouTube channel (do subscribe if you're going to be a regular, as he has loads of top workouts there too) or you can start at the beginning right here:
