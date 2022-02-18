Jio's rural push gains momentum: Ties up with Mzaalo for entertainment content

Audio player loading…

Jio Platforms, recently announced during its investment in lock-screen platform Glance that it would also try to push itself more aggressively in tier-3 cities and rural markets. And putting its money where its mouth is, Jio has entered into a partnership with Mzaalo, a gamified video and entertainment ecosystem. Through this tie-up, Mzaalo's content and rewards ecosystem will be made available on Jio's low-cost phones.

The around 150 million plus low-cost Jio phone users will be able to access Mzaalo app’s premium library of 12,000+ content including Bollywood movies, regional cinema along with original series, music videos and earn rewards across 600+ brand partners.

Basically, Mzaalo app will be native in JioStore for all JioPhones powered by KaiOS.

Mzaalo is blockchain-based gamified video platform

Further, Jio has also chosen Mzaalo to join the Jio Developers Build for Bharat Growth Pad Program. As a member, Mzaalo and its community will receive special program benefits like first market access program, year-round technical support from Jio, an exclusive community of leaders for mentorship within Jio's rich leadership ecosystem, JioAds credits, tools and services, training on Jio Developer Tools.

In a press release, Vikram Tanna, COO, Mzaalo said, “As internet penetration grows deeper across India, there is a growing demand for quality online video streaming content. The collaboration with Jio enables us to expand our digital footprint and democratize digital entertainment for the Indian hinterland.”

Mzaalo, the first decentralized application (dApp) launched by the Xfinite entertainment ecosystem, is a blockchain-based gamified video platform. Mzaalo's token algorithm empowers users to earn rewards that can be spent across 600+ established brands including merchandise, digital goods, games, and celebrity experiences. Mzaalo's recent partnerships include those with Josh, Dailyhunt, SpiceJet, and Eros Now.

