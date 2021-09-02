JBL’s next Bluetooth speaker will arrive just in time for summer… in Australia

JBL has taken the wraps off its latest flagship portable speaker, the JBL Flip 6, by providing some of its key features as well as its price and release date.

The latest features on JBL’s premium Bluetooth speaker include a 12-hour battery life, IP67 water and dustproof rating, and JBL’s PartyBoost feature that allows you to pair multiple speakers together to pump up the volume.

At just $129 / £129.99 (about AU$175), it seems like it’s going to be a great value and one of the summer’s must-own poolside accessories. The only problem? It’s coming out during some of North America and Europe’s coldest months – December for the US and November for Europe.

Thankfully those south of the equator will get to enjoy the speaker as soon as it comes out, as that’s right around the time temperatures start to rise, but everyone else will have to wait a few months to test their new speakers out by the water.

Need bigger speakers? JBL’s making a few of those, too

(Image credit: JBL)

Alongside the JBL Flip 6, JBL is also announcing two other speakers: the PartyBox 110 and PartyBox 710.

Somewhere in between a portable speaker and a straight-up loud speaker, the PartyBox series amps up the wattage of the speakers and doubles the amount of drivers. Inside the PartyBox 710 you’ve got two low distortion tweeters, two 8” excursion drivers and an improved bass reflex port. The PartyBox 110 isn’t quite as well-equipped as the 710 model, but with 160W of power, it should be more than enough to keep your guests entertained.

The other good news? You won’t have to wait nearly as long for them.

The JBL PartyBox 110 is available now for $399 / £299.99 (about AU$540) while the JBL PartyBox 710 hits store shelves on November 14 in the US and drops in October for Europe. At $799 / £699.99 (about AU$1,000), the JBL PartyBox 710 won’t be cheap, but it will definitely make a splash at your next outdoor party… you know, sometime in the next six to eight months depending on where in North America or Europe you live.