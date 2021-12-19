Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream: how to watch boxing rematch from anywhere now

Audio player loading…

No matter what some people think, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley is the highest profile boxing match in the world this month - and it's time to get rrrrrready to rrrrrumble! Read on as we explain how to live stream Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 from wherever in the world you are - including which parts of the globe have the PPV cheapest.

It may not be one for the purists, but today's the day when Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will face off once again in Florida. Former UFC champ Woodley has a precious chance to redeem himself against the YouTube-cum-boxer after coming out second best the last time around.

Jake Paul scored a surprise split decision victory when the pair fought in August, but Woodley threw all the big shots, nearly scoring a knockout only for the ropes and the bell to save the YouTube star's skin.

Despite parachuting in as a late replacement for Tommy Fury two weeks ago, Woodley claims he's been training since September.

The 39-year-old said he would have finished Paul off early last time out, were it not for the return of an old injury. Woodley showed flashes of the power and ferocity that helped him hold the UFC Welterweight title for nearly three years, but does he have the stamina to outlast an opponent 15 years his junior?

As is always the case with either of the Paul brothers, the supporting acts are just as weird and wonderful, and tonight's features the bout between former NBA star Deron Williams and former NFL running back Frank Gore.

It promises to be one heck of a show, so read on as we explain how to watch a Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream.

Where to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 in the US

purchased through a Sling PPV Anyone in the US looking to live stream Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 will need shell out $59.99 on the pay-per-view event on Showtime. This can also be purchased through a Sling PPV, with the fighters expected to make their ring walks at around 12am ET / 9pm PT (though that, of course, depends on how long the earlier fights last). You can watch on a selection of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku, Xbox One, as well as simply on your computer browser.

Cheapest Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live streams

Fite.tv Prices for Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 vary considerably from country to country, with the PPV much cheaper in some places than others. The great news is that Fite.tv has the fight wrapped up everywhere except the US, Latin America, Brazil and the Caribbean. Depending on where you are, Fite.tv could be offering the fight dirt cheap. To use just a few examples, in South Africa, South Korea and Bangladesh, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 costs US$9.99 (roughly ZAR162, KRW11,900 or BDT860) - way cheaper than the US price of $59.99!

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 from out of your country

We've rounded up ways to watch the boxing in various countries around the world below. But if you're abroad this weekend and your home coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country where the fight is being shown.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Paul vs Woodley 2 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Fite.TV for those in the UK, Canada and the rest of the world.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

Fite TV If you're looking to tune in from the UK, Fite TV has you covered. It's a PPV affair but, at around £18 (the website actually prices it at US$23.99), it's one of the cheapest Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream options. You can stream Fite.TV either within your browser or through the iOS and Android apps. Head here to sign up. The fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 5am GMT in the early hours of Sunday morning, with Fite's coverage getting underway at 2am. That's a brutal time, so you may be glad to hear there's unlimited reruns available with this PPV purchase. Not in the UK? You'll need a VPN to watch this live stream as if you were back at home.

How to watch a Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream in Australia

Kayo Sports Main Event It's PPV or bust in Australia too, with Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 priced at $39.95. The fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 4pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon, with coverage beginning at 1pm. To watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. Click the link where you can sign up to watch and live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast.

How to watch a Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream in Canada

Fite.tv Fite.tv is also the place to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 in Canada. The PPV price is set at US$46.99, which works out at around CA$60. Fite.TV offers both a browser service and iOS and Android apps, but you can also order through a range of cable services including Rogers and more. Coverage of the event gets underway at 9pm ET / 6pm PT ahead of the ring walks, which are expected to start at 12am ET / 9pm PT.

Who is Jake Paul?

Social media personality Jake Paul is the 24-year-old younger brother of fellow internet star Logan Paul.

Before entering the ring, both siblings spent their formative years pulling off outrageous stunts and pranks on social media, for which they each gained an enormous following.

Jake has made the transition to boxing with far more success than his brother, and is currently undefeated through five fights, four of which he's won by knockout.

Tyron Woodley and former Bellator champion Ben Askren are two of his more impressive scalps, though both, and particularly Askren, were in sub-optimal shape when they faced him.

Who is Tyron Woodley?

Tyron Woodley is a 39-year-old former UFC champion, who successfully defended the welterweight belt four times, before bowing out of the Octagon off the back of four straight defeats.

"The Chosen One" isn't a boxer by trade, but built a reputation for hard-hitting during his prime, best demonstrated in his knockout of Robbie Lawler on the night he won the welterweight title.

However, he tore the labrum in his right shoulder during his final successful defense, against Demian Maia in 2017, and never reached his previous heights again. It was this injury that apparently held him back during his first fight against Jake Paul.

