Jabra Elite 45h on-ear headphones launched in India

Jabra has announced its new over-ear headphones, the Elite 45h, in India. These new headphones boast a 50 hours battery life and an ultra-fast charge technology that, the company claims, can offer 10 hours of battery juice in just 15 minutes of charge.

The Elite 45h also comes with support for virtual assistants including Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant and offer a personalized audio experience that is optimized to suit individual hearing preference with the help of Jabra's proprietary MySound technology.

Jabra Elite 45h price in India

The Jabra 45h offers an interesting option under Rs. 10,000 and priced at Rs. 9,999 these headphones can be bought from Amazon India starting August 6 during the upcoming Prime day event. The headphones will be available in only one colour option - Copper Black.

Jabra Elite 45h specifications and features

Apart from a marathon 50-hour long battery life, the Jabra Elite 45h offer a light and comfortable fit with soft oval-shaped ear cushions making hearing a relaxing experience. Users can fine-tune the listening experience based on their choice with the help of Jabra Sound+ app.

The headphones come with 40mm drivers offering and come with two microphones that offer noise cancellation during voice calls. The one-touch access to virtual assistants offers quick access to virtual assistants like Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

For connectivity, the Jabra Elite 45h come with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity offering a wireless range of up to 10 meters and can be connected to two different devices at the same time. The USB Type C charging port present on the headphone lends the ultra-fast charging solution to the headphones.

The Elite 45h support multiple Bluetooth profiles including HSP v1.2, HFP v1.7, A2DB v1.3, AVRCP v1.6, and SSP v1.2. Weighing 160 grams, the Elite 45h comes with a single fold design that allows the headphone to lie flat, worn around the neck when not in use or slip easily into a travel bag.