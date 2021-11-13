It's your last chance to make the most of rare Disney Plus deal this weekend

We may not be a demi-god, but we know a good price when we see one, and Disney Plus has been treating new subscribers to a whopper of a saving as a part of its Disney Plus Day shenanigans. But you'll need to act fast, because there's not long until this practically unheard of Disney Plus deal comes to an end on Sunday night.

If you've been living under Pride Rock, you may not have heard that Disney Plus turned two years old and to celebrate they're allowing new and returning subscribers to get their first month of Disney Plus for just $1.99 / £1.99 / AU$1.99 before 11.59pm PST on November 14.

Considering the House of Mouse streaming service would usually set you back $7.99 / £7.99 / AU$11.99 a month, this is a huge 75% price cut with plenty of time to squeeze in a sprinkle of pixie dust into your streaming.

Speaking of which, Disney Plus has introduced a number of new titles to its platform as part of the anniversary. You can now watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, take a trip on a Jungle Cruise or start to get into the festive spirit with Home Sweet Home Alone reviving the holiday classic.

A Disney Plus price we're not sure we'll see again anytime soon, Disney may have unintentionally weighed in with its own not-so-official Black Friday saving, but it'll be ending well before the shopping extravaganza fully starts, expiring this Sunday.

Everything you need to know in this last chance Disney Plus deal:

Disney+ Disney Plus | 1-month | $1.99 / £1.99 / AU$1.99 / CA$1.99

To celebrate Disney Plus turning two, get your first month for just $1.99, thereafter paying the usual monthly rate. That's a huge 75% saving and access to the full Disney Plus library, including some new additions. Sign up before November 14 11.59pm PST to get Disney Plus for $1.99!



What can I watch on Disney Plus Day?

In this global celebration of Disney Plus, subscribers can enjoy new content across all Disney Plus' hubs. That includes Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, as well as Star on Disney Plus for those outside of the US.

Marvel fans can enjoy the arrival of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings following its theatrical release in early September, as well as being able to watch Jungle Cruise as it leaves Disney Plus Premier Access and is made available for all subscribers to stream.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

For those who are a fan of Disney and Disney Pixar's short films, they will be in an abundance, including Ciao Alberto, featuring characters from Pixar's summer hit, Luca, and Oscar-winning shorts Feast and Paperman. That's on top of the debut of the much loved Frozen Fever. If that wasn't enough Frozen for you, Olaf Presents features that snowman we all know and love as he recreates some of those classic tales from Disney's vault.

For those who love to learn more about the natural world, new episodes from season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum will also be released in celebration of Disney Plus Day, while the miniseries Dopesick will become available to stream on Star in the UK, Australia, Canada, and other international markets.

That's on top of a number of specials for keen Star Wars and Marvel fans, and a festive reboot of the Christmas classic as Archie Yates stars in Home Sweet Home Alone.

What is the Disney Plus deal rate where you are?