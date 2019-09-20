Is Nikon's 60MP full-frame mirrorless camera nigh?

Are we about to see a Nikon Z8 or Z9 mirrorless camera? A high-end companion to the Nikon Z6 and Z7 has been mooted for the best part of the last year – and it may well be more likely now.

Nikon Rumors claims a leaked screenshot from a Nikon manual shows that a future model will be able to capture images at a resolution of 9552 x 6364 pixels, which equates to 60.7MP. 12-bit, 14-bit and 16-bit raw options can also be seen in the screenshot.

Nikon doesn't currently offer a camera – mirrorless or otherwise – that can capture images at 60MP as standard, with its highest-resolution models being the Z7 and D850 DSLR.

But the arrival of a camera with a 60MP sensor would make some sense, given that we know Sony has already produced a sensor with this kind of pixel count inside the 61MP Sony A7R IV. And Sony is known to have provided sensors for Nikon models in the past, as it has done for many other manufacturers.

No new models since the system's launch

Pretty much as soon as everyone had devoured the specs of the A7R IV, speculation began as to where else such a sensor might also appear – and attention quickly turned to Nikon.

The A7R IV is the first full-frame mirrorless camera to sport a 61MP sensor, which is significantly more populated than the 42MP sensor inside the previous A7R III (Image credit: Future)

Nikon only has two mirrorless members in its Z series, the 24MP Z6 and the 45MP Z7, both of which were announced at the time of the system's launch.

While the company hasn't furnished the range with any subsequent models, it has released a number of compatible lenses, and issued firmware updates to bolster autofocus functionality, among other things.

A lens roadmap that was updated earlier in the year also shows two more lenses are to be confirmed before the year is up – one being the Noct 58mm f/0.95, whose official confirmation has been rumoured for some time.