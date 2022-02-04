Ireland vs Wales live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2022 online from anywhere

They may be defending champions, but key absences - not least that of skipper Alun Wyn Jones - mean that Wales once again kick off the Six Nations as underdogs, against an Irish team swelling with renewed belief. Read on as our guide explains how to watch an Ireland vs Wales live stream for the 2022 Six Nations from anywhere in the world - including free-to-air coverage in the UK and Ireland.
- Ireland vs Wales free live stream: ITV Hub (UK) | RTÉ Player (IRE)
Date: Saturday, February 5
Time: 2.15pm GMT / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT / 1.15am AEDT / 3.15am NZDT
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
FREE live stream: ITV Hub (UK) | RTÉ Player (Ireland)
Global live streams: Sky Sport (NZ) | Stan Sport (AU) | Peacock (US) | DAZN (CA)
That victory over the Kiwis in November was the biggest triumph of the Andy Farrell era, and he'll be hoping for it to serve as a launchpad rather than a glorious one-off.
The Shamrocks are on an eight-game winning streak and have had the measure of Wales over recent years, especially in Dublin, though Louis Rees-Zammit inspired Wayne Pivac's side to a thrilling comeback victory in the reverse fixture 12 months ago. The Welsh wing wizard is once again Wales' main threat, though red-hot Ireland debutant Mack Hansen looks set to give him a run for his money.
Dan Biggar will take on captain duties for the first time, opposite the ever so slightly more experienced Johnny Sexton. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an Ireland vs Wales live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.
How to watch Ireland vs Wales: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK
Ireland vs Wales is being shown for FREE in the UK on ITV, with kick-off set for 2.15pm GMT on Saturday afternoon.
You can also live stream Ireland vs Wales on ITV Hub, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice.
Welsh-language coverage is also available from S4C, which is available to stream for FREE in Wales via BBC iPlayer.
Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.
How to watch Ireland vs Wales from outside your country
We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Six Nations games below. But might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.
Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.
Use a VPN to live stream Ireland vs Wales from anywhere
How to watch Ireland vs Wales in the US
Rugby fans in the US can live stream Ireland vs Wales on Peacock TV, but prepare for an early start, with kick-off set for 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT on Saturday morning.
Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that offers coverage not only of Six Nations 2022, but also loads of EPL soccer games, the Super Bowl, the Winter Olympics, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports.
If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.
How to watch Ireland vs Wales: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland
Ireland vs Wales is being shown for FREE on RTÉ 2 in Ireland, with kick-off set for 2.15pm GMT on Saturday afternoon.
You can also live stream Ireland vs Wales on RTÉ Player, which is available via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps.
Outside of Ireland? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.
How to watch an Ireland vs Wales Six Nations live stream in Australia
In Australia you can watch Ireland vs Wales on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 1.15am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.
A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial.
If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.
How to watch Six Nations: live stream Ireland vs Wales in New Zealand
Sky Sport is showing the Ireland vs Wales game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for the brutal time of 3.15am NZDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.
Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month.
Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.
How to watch Ireland vs Wales in Canada
Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Ireland vs Wales in Canada, with kick-off set for 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT early on Saturday morning.
And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year.
DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer, and the NFL!
It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).