Ireland vs Wales live stream: how to watch 2020 Nations League from anywhere

It's the second of three matches in six days for Stephen Kenny's side, but fatigue will be the least of the Boys In Green's concerns going into this match at the Aviva Stadium. Read on for your full guide to getting a Ireland vs Wales live stream - no matter where in the world you are.

Ireland vs Wales live stream Sunday's Nations League Group H clash is set to take place behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin with kick-off set for 2pm IST/BST local time - making it a 9am ET / 6am PT in the US. Full streaming and Nations League TV channel details are below, plus you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are - just try ExpressVPN free for 30-days.

Ireland must somehow pick themselves up after losing to Slovakia in a penalty shoot-out on Thursday in Bratislava - having had plenty of chances to put the game to bed in regulation minutes. While fielding something of a second string, Wales boss Ryan Giggs will nevertheless be looking for an improvement from his side following their 3-0 humbling in their friendly with England on Thursday.

Kenny is still searching for his first win since succeeding Mick McCarthy as Ireland manager, while his side will be looking to claim revenge for two defeats at the hands of the Welsh in the previous Nations League campaign.

Wales lead the Group H with six points from six, following a 1-0 win in their opening match of the campaign against Finland followed by a late win 1-0 win at home to Bulgaria. Aaron Ramsey is set to feature for the visitors, having missed Thursday's match against England, but big guns Gareth Bale, Joe Allen and Hal Robson-Kanu all remain unavailable to Giggs.

Shane Long, Callum O'Dowda, Robbie Brady and Alan Browne could meanwhile all start for the home side.

Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch Ireland vs Wales online and get a Nations League live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch Ireland vs Wales from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for today's match are worried that you'll miss the Ireland vs Wales game, don't sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPNs , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world. Here's how to get started.

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE.

How to watch an Ireland vs Wales live stream in the UK and Ireland

Sky has the exclusive rights for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League in the UK and Ireland, with this tie set to be shown on Sky Sports Main Event. That means if you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, Now TV is most likely you're best bet. More specfically, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass can get you a whole MONTH of Sky Sports access for just £33.99 - that's all 11 channels, so as well as as UEFA Nations League action, you'll also have access to some of the opening Premier League matches of the season, plus F1, PGA Tour golf, and much more. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above. Coverage is set to start on Sky Sports Main Event at 1.30pm BST.

Ireland vs Wales live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN has the rights to show this match, however it won't be available on any of its linear channels. The game will instead be shown on the sports network's streaming service ESPN+ . ESPN+ only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Kick off in the United States is at 9am ET / 6am PT.

How to watch an Ireland vs Wales live stream in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to the Nations League, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of this game if you're Down Under. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. Kick-off is at midnight on Sunday night.

Can you live stream Ireland vs Wales in Canada

The bad news for Canadian footy connoisseurs is that no broadcaster in the region currently has the rights to show the UEFA Nations League in the region. We don't see much alternative other than to grab a VPN as discussed above and try and catch the coverage from somewhere else in the world (although you'll likely need credit card details in your country of choice).

How to watch live stream Ireland vs Wales in New Zealand

Live coverage of this Nations League clash in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport. Ireland vs Wales is being aired on Sky Sport 7, with kick-off at 2am on Monday morning. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Kiwis away from the islands can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.