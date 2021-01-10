iPhone SE 2021, AirPods Pro 2 could arrive in April

We've heard rumors about new iPads and of course the iPhone 13 arriving at some point in 2021, but it seems Apple has plenty of other hardware on the way this year – and a new iPhone SE and the AirPods Pro 2 could be with us as early as April.

That's according to Japanese blog MacOtakara, which is often right in its Apple predictions and has close connections to component suppliers in Asia. However, it doesn't give us any further details on the products besides that launch month.

The AirPods Pro 2 certainly feel somewhat overdue at this point – the originals appeared in October 2019, and Apple often updates its devices every year. We've heard a whole host of rumors in the last few months about what could be in store.

There does seem to be some confusion over whether Apple would upgrade the AirPods Pro or bring out a cheaper, Lite version of the earbuds. Not too long ago, we were told by one tipster that the updated headphones wouldn't appear until late in 2021.

Apple's schedule

As for the iPhone SE for 2021, which would effectively be the iPhone SE 3, again it's a device that we've heard numerous leaks and rumors about. As yet it's not completely clear what Apple is planning to do with its budget phone.

What we know for certain is that the iPhone SE (2020), the second generation of the device, arrived in April 2020. It retains the traditional iPhone design, with a home button and Touch ID on board, and has a display that's just 4.7 inches from corner to corner.

A launch date in April 2021 for the iPhone SE (2021) would match its predecessor, but it's worth bearing in mind that the first iPhone SE broke cover in 2016 – this is not a phone that Apple has previously refreshed on an annual schedule.

In fact one of the most prominent Apple analysts in the business has gone on record as saying that the next iPhone SE won't appear until the second half of 2021 – so we'll have to wait and see who has got hold of the right information.

Via AppleInsider