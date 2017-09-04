iPhone 8 arrival looks increasingly imminent with latest leak

It's no secret an iPhone launch is round the corner, but there's some uncertainty as to what we'll actually see - but the presence of the iPhone 8 grows stronger with this latest leak of components supposedly destined for the smartphone.

Images gathered by Slashleaks claim to show Lightning port and speaker components from suppliers who are ready to ship the parts to the factories that assemble Apple's handsets.

While there's no guaranteeing the authenticity of these particular images, the timing does fall in line with Apple's schedule after the Cupertino firm sent invites out for an event on September 12.

Apple tends to put new iPhones on sale two weeks after their launch, which means the iPhone 8 could be hitting stores before the end of September.

Components destined for the iPhone 8? (credit: Slashleaks)

We'll be reporting live from Apple's September 12 event to bring you all the latest on any new iPhone's as the handsets make 10 years of the iconic device.

Via BGR