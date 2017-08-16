iPhone 7S may be thicker than iPhone 7 but not to bring back the headphone jack

The iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus are expected to be announced alongside the iPhone 8 in September, and all three phones are heavily rumored to be launching with all-glass backs, a change which could affect the dimensions.

German blog Giga Apple has spoken to a case manufacturer that claims the iPhone 7S will be slightly thicker than the iPhone 7.

It will apparently be at least 0.1mm thicker than last year's iPhone and the source claims it's down to the switch to glass - from aluminum on the iPhone 7 - to allow for wireless charging on the iPhone 7S.

Still no headphone jack

The thicker design won't be implemented to reintroduce the headphone jack though, which most rumors and common sense have suggested won't be making a return on the iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S Plus or the iPhone 8.

The source from Giga Apple also claims the height and width of the iPhone 7S will be higher than the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6S, but it's a minimal difference so you likely won't notice it if you buy the phone.

It adds that the camera sensor will be a quarter of a millimeter thinner, suggesting there still will be a bump on the back of the phone.

It's uncertain how different the iPhone 7S Plus will be than the iPhone 7 Plus to accommodate the new all-glass design.

We're hearing lots of rumors about all three phones now and expect to see each officially announced in September or October this year.

Via 9To5Mac