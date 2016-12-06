iPhone 7 Plus vs Huawei Mate 9: which phone has the better battery?

Huawei has released two flagship phones this year in the form of the Huawei P9 and Huawei Mate 9, but do either have battery life that can beat the iPhone 7 Plus?

There was only one way to find out - the TechRadar battery test. Each phone has to handle four tests with a 90 minute blast of each of the following: web browsing, gaming, streaming YouTube and playing video from the phone's memory.

Watch the video below to find out which phone has the best battery life and whether Apple's phablet can beat Huawei's best.