iPhone 12 delay now looks very likely, but it's probably not a long one

The iPhone 11 Pro (above) might not be superseded for a while yet

While some leaks suggest the iPhone 12 could land in September, as is typical of Apple’s smartphones, the majority of sources are pointing to a delay. That includes people who we’d really expect to know what they’re talking about, such as Hock Tan, the chief executive officer of Broadcom (a company which is expected to supply wireless components for the iPhone 12).

Tan’s claims came in a recent earnings call, in which – according to Bloomberg – he said there would be a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” maker. While he didn’t mention Apple by name, there aren’t too many companies that could fit that description, and Bloomberg claims he’s used that description for Apple in the past.

This delay, he said, would lead to a revenue bump in the fourth quarter of the year, rather than the third quarter.

Probably still landing this year

It’s not totally clear from this when the iPhone 12 range would launch, but it sounds like September is unlikely, but that it will still be coming this year. That’s in line with another recent report which suggested the iPhone 12 range could be pushed back to November.

However, there are a couple of things to note. Firstly, while Tan seems like a solid source in this matter we’d still take this with a pinch of salt, especially as he didn’t specifically mention Apple by name.

Secondly, even if the iPhone 12 range is delayed in hitting stores, it’s possible that it will still be announced at Apple’s usual September event. So there might not be a delay in finding out about Apple’s next handset even if there is a delay in getting it in your hands.

Via Engadget