iPhone 11's ugly camera design seems certain after two new case-render leaks

The iPhone 11 is still several months away, and as with every Apple flagship in recent memory, there've already been numerous rumors and leaks about the device – many of which are, admittedly, impossible to confirm this far out from release.

However, there's one persistent rumor about Apple's next iPhone that seems to be more solid than most, with repeated leaks suggesting a triple-lens iPhone 11 is looking very likely – although the buzz around the design hasn't been exactly glowing, with the square camera layout's large size dividing Apple fans.

Today, two new sets of iPhone 11 case renders have landed online, offering even more evidence that Apple will indeed go through with the controversial rear camera design.

Citing "trusted sources in China", leak site SonnyDickson.com has posted a pair of case renders that back up the rumored new design, complete with large, square camera cutouts and device dimensions for proposed 'iPhone XI' and 'iPhone XI Max' models.

Image credit: SonnyDickson.com

Meanwhile, more case renders have surfaced over on SlashLeaks that give us an idea of what the upcoming device's camera might look like while decked out in a third party housing (it still ain't pretty, as it turns out).

Image credit: SlashLeaks

Of course, these leaked renders are from official, meaning we can still cling to the hope that the iPhone 11 will look nothing like this when it eventually arrives later in the year.

Fingers crossed.