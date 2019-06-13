iPhone 11R could have the best battery life of any iPhone

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max – or whatever they end up being called – might be the most exciting upcoming iPhones, but the lower end iPhone 11R expected alongside them could have them beat in one key way – it might have a longer battery life.

There are a couple of reasons for that, but for one thing it’s rumored to have a bigger battery than its predecessor, the iPhone XR. According to TheElec, the iPhone 11R has a 3,110mAh battery, which would be around 5.7% larger than the 2,942mAh battery in the iPhone XR.

That’s not a big upgrade, but as we noted in our iPhone XR review, it already had better battery life than any other iPhone, so the iPhone 11R’s life might be better still.

We would of course take this size increase rumor with a pinch of salt, especially as TheElec doesn’t have much of an established track record, but this lines up with an earlier claim from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (who does have a good track record) that the iPhone 11R’s battery would be roughly 5% larger.

However, he also said the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max would be getting a bigger boost, with 20-25% and 10-15% increases in capacity respectively. That would leave the iPhone 11 Max in particular with a far bigger battery than the iPhone 11R, but it would also probably have a bigger screen to power.

So right now it’s hard to say with any certainty which upcoming iPhone will have the best battery life, but it sounds like they might all be heading in the right direction. We’ll find out for sure when the range is announced, likely in September.

Via Tom's Guide